The People’s Chamber of Commerce Appoints Entertainment Executive and Media Leader Roz Washington to Board

Entertainment leader Roz Washington joins the People’s Chamber of Commerce Board to strengthen live events, programming, and community engagement nationwide.

I am excited to build the dream Board for The People's Chamber of Commerce.” — Sharifah Hardie

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The People’s Chamber of Commerce today announced the appointment of Roz Washington to its Board of Directors, expanding its leadership with expertise in entertainment, media, and live event production.The People’s Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit business association focused on empowering entrepreneurs and small business owners through free membership, education, networking, and community driven economic development.Roz Washington is a Los Angeles native and multi-hyphenate entertainer whose career spans stand up comedy, television, radio, voice over, and production. She has toured nationally and performed at leading comedy clubs, theaters, and venues across the United States, establishing a reputation for high energy performances and commanding stage presence.As a stand-up comedienne, Roz has performed at The Laugh Factory, The Comedy Store, The Improv (Hollywood, Houston, Arlington, Ontario, Brea, Irvine), Flappers (Burbank), HAHA Café, Mic Drop San Diego, Tommy T’s (Sacramento), Comedy Union (Los Angeles), Comedy in Harlem (New York), The Howard Theatre (Washington, DC), and major casino venues such as Bally’s, MGM, and Hard Rock in Las Vegas. She has hosted and featured for national headliners and performed on mainstream stages across the country.Roz’s talents extend beyond stand-up comedy. As an actor, she has appeared on NBC, BET, TV One, and Bounce TV, bringing both comedic and theatrical range to television. Her distinctive voice has led to success in broadcast radio and voice-over, including work on the animated series “The BluntHeads.”A seasoned radio personality, Roz co-hosts the popular internet radio show Quakeshouse Radio and the YouTube platform ApolloNightLA, which highlights unsigned and independent music artists. Known for her engaging delivery and comedic spin, Roz blends entertainment news, current events, political commentary, and celebrity culture with sharp humor.Behind the scenes, Roz is an accomplished writer, creator, and producer, developing original comedy sketches, parodies, and short films including The Payout, Cheat on Me If You Want To, Last Night My Weave Saved My Life, Old Man vs. Ruff Neck, and the holiday favorite Compton Baby. Washington is also the founder of Pay The Lady Productions, a successful live comedy show brand and production imprint. As a writer and producer, she has developed original comedy sketches, parodies, and short films that continue to reach diverse audiences nationwide.“I am honored to join the Board of Directors of the People’s Chamber of Commerce,” said Washington. “Entertainment has the power to connect people, amplify voices, and create opportunity. I look forward to supporting events and programming that help entrepreneurs and creatives gain visibility and grow.”Washington was selected for a Board seat based on her proven leadership in live entertainment, audience development, and event production. Her experience building platforms and cultivating engaged audiences aligns with the Chamber’s focus on visibility, connection, and economic opportunity.“The People’s Chamber of Commerce is building a strong foundation for long term success,” said Sharifah Hardie, National President. “Roz Washington brings creative leadership, production expertise, and cultural influence that will strengthen our events and community engagement nationwide.”For membership information and to support The People’s Chamber of Commerce, visit

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.