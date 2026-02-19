Krista Kenner, Founding Member, Contributes to Growth of Compass Real Estate in Bellingham

Krista Kenner

Whatcom County Real Estate Professional Highlights Local Expertise and Brokerage Development

BELLINGHAM, WA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bellingham, Washington – Krista Kenner, a real estate professional with a decade of experience in the Northern Washington market, is recognized for her role as a founding member of the Compass Real Estate office in Bellingham. Her contributions since 2019 have supported the office's development into a significant local brokerage.Krista, a native of Whatcom County, leverages her deep understanding of the region to assist clients. Her background includes creative and marketing strategy, which informs her approach to real estate guidance. She specializes in the sale of historic and architecturally significant homes, manages estate and probate sales, and provides buyer relocation services within Whatcom County. Kenner focuses on helping clients understand the nuances of neighborhoods, schools, and local amenities in communities across Bellingham.In 2019, Krista spearheaded the renovation of a historic office building in Fairhaven, establishing it as the home for Compass Real Estate in Bellingham. This office now accommodates over 50 agents and has grown to be recognized as the highest-producing brokerage per agent in Whatcom County. Her practice extends beyond transactions, aiming to connect clients with the broader community, including local jobs and social networks, to support their integration into Washington state living. Her team operates with a client-centric philosophy, attracting individuals who value a comprehensive approach to their home search and community engagement."My goal is to help clients discover a home that genuinely fits their lifestyle and connects them with the vibrant spirit of Bellingham and Whatcom County," said Krista Kenner, Realtor with Compass Real Estate. "Understanding the local landscape, from historic properties to neighborhood dynamics, allows us to provide a service that goes beyond the transaction and truly supports our clients' transitions."For more information about real estate services in Bellingham, Washington, visit kristakenner.com or contact Krista Kenner directly. Krista Kenner provides real estate services in Bellingham, Washington, focusing on historic homes, estate sales, and buyer relocation, as part of Compass Real Estate.

