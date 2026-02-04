Influential Women Launches Career Agility Masterclass Addressing Women's Leadership in AI-Driven Economy

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women, a media platform dedicated to amplifying women leaders' expertise and thought leadership, has launched a new masterclass featuring Jaime Chambron, founder of Career Agility System. The masterclass, Career Agility in 2026 : How Female Leaders Future-Proof Their Careers in the Age of AI, addresses a critical gap in how women leaders navigate rapid career transitions in an evolving professional landscape.As traditional linear career paths become obsolete and AI reshapes industries, women leaders face unique challenges in maintaining visibility, credibility, and opportunity. Chambron's masterclass provides actionable frameworks drawn from over 20 years of experience progressing from programmer to executive C-suite roles across multiple tech organizations.This masterclass teaches women professionals how to develop an entrepreneurial mindset, reposition expertise as careers evolve, leverage personal branding strategically, and use AI as a partner without sacrificing authenticity. The content is designed for accomplished women reinventing themselves mid-career, balancing portfolio careers, or preparing for their next chapter.The masterclass is now available on Influential Women's platform at influentialwomen.com/masterclasses, joining the growing collection of educational content designed to elevate women as primary voices in leadership, entrepreneurship, and thought leadership.About Influential Women:Influential Women is a media platform dedicated to spotlighting women leaders, founders, and experts across industries. The platform features long-form content, podcasts, editorial features, and professional masterclasses hosted by accomplished women. Influential Women provides structured opportunities for women to publish, speak, and teach directly from their own experience, elevating women as primary voices rather than subjects of commentary.Media Contact:Influential WomenWebsite: influentialwomen.com/masterclasses

