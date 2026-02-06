As Burnout Drives EMS Turnover, New Free Assessment Aims to Identify Leadership Blind Spots

EMS1's 2025 Workforce Survey Results - Top 10 Responses shared with permission of EMS1/Lexipol. The EMS1 workforce report shows the main drivers of burnout in the industry, photo used with permission of EMS1/Lexipol Preview of the EMS Leadership Academy's free self-assessment tool available to https://EMSLeadershipAcademy.com/assessment

New free assessment responds to EMS1 survey findings linking burnout, turnover, and leadership communication gaps across the EMS workforce.

Most leaders don’t intend to contribute to burnout but impact matters more than intent. This self-assessment tool helps leaders see how their communication is experienced, not just how it’s intended.” — Lisa Giruzzi, co-founder of the EMS Leadership Academy

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With burnout now ranked as the top threat to EMS workforce stability, and a key driver of turnover and staffing shortages, the EMS Leadership Academy has launched a free communication self-assessment tool designed to help EMS leaders at all levels identify blind spots that may be contributing to staff disengagement and turnover.The EMS1 What Paramedics Want in 2025 survey found that 33% of respondents reported dissatisfaction with leadership, frequently citing lack of recognition, transparency, and two-way communication as root causes. Over half said their supervisor rarely or never provides regular feedback or praise.As one EMS1 survey respondent put it: "Be more directly supportive of employees. Make changes when employees express concerns."The new self-assessment tool is publicly available and intended to raise self-awareness around how leadership communication styles are experienced by frontline staff, particularly during periods of chronic understaffing and operational stress.“Most leaders don’t intend to contribute to burnout but impact matters more than intent,” said Lisa Giruzzi, co-founder of the EMS Leadership Academy. “This self-assessment tool helps leaders see how their communication is experienced, not just how it’s intended.”To reinforce its commitment to the profession, the Academy will donate $1 for every completed assessment, shared among three EMS-focused nonprofit organizations: Mind the Frontline , the National EMS Management Association (NEMSMA), and the National Association of Mobile Integrated Healthcare Providers (NAMIHP).“Burnout doesn’t get fixed with tougher people, it gets fixed with better leadership and real support, and this assessment helps EMS leaders see what their crews feel so they can communicate with respect, build trust, and keep good providers in the fight” said Chris Smetana, President of Mind the Frontline charity.Together, these efforts reflect a growing consensus across EMS: addressing burnout and retention requires leaders who understand how their words, decisions, and communication styles affect already stretched teams -- especially in systems facing chronic staffing shortages and financial pressure.###About the EMS Leadership Academy:The EMS Leadership Academy is a national organization focused on developing strong, self-aware leaders in emergency medical services. Through practical, EMS-specific training grounded in emotional intelligence and communication science, the Academy helps organizations improve retention, strengthen leadership at all levels, and build systems that support long-term success. They are also hosts of the annual EMS Leadership Summit, a virtual event that has featured over 200 industry experts and reached 20,000 prehospital leaders from over 44 countries since 2019. Learn more at www.EMSLeadershipAcademy.com/assessment About Mind the Frontline:Mind the Frontline (MTFL) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that was founded to support the mental health and wellness of EMS, fire, law enforcement, dispatch, healthcare, and military responders. We offer confidential support through 24/7 peer support (call or text 866 MIND247) and practical resources that help individuals, families, and agencies navigate stress, trauma, burnout, and the realities of the job. Learn more at www.MindTheFrontline.org About National Association of Mobile Integrated Healthcare Providers:The National Association of Mobile Integrated Healthcare Providers (NAMIHP) is a national, data-driven advocacy organization advancing mobile integrated healthcare and community paramedicine (MIH/CP) through provider-informed policy and stakeholder engagement. NAMIHP is a registered 501(c)(6) public nonprofit organization. Learn more at www.NAMIHP.org About the National EMS Management Association:The National EMS Management Association (NEMSMA) is a national organization dedicated to advancing leadership and management excellence in emergency medical services. NEMSMA supports EMS leaders through education, advocacy, and professional development, with a focus on strengthening EMS systems and improving care delivery nationwide. Learn more at www.NEMSMA.org

