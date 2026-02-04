Auset Capital Group Assumes Management of Private Credit Fund, Emphasizing Continuity and Stability

Transition preserves a long-standing income-oriented strategy for existing and new investors

At the end of the day, investors want stability. Our role is to maintain disciplined underwriting and consistency of process—not chase trends.” — Bernard Jones

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Auset Capital Group , an alternative investment and capital advisory firm focused on private credit and income-oriented strategies, today announced it has assumed management of an established short-duration private credit fund following a strategic transition from a predecessor firm that recently merged into a publicly held company.Originally launched in 2016, the fund has focused on diversified, revenue-based private credit investments designed to support income generation and capital preservation. The transition allows existing investors to maintain exposure to the strategy under new management while preserving the fund’s core philosophy and structure.The shift occurred after the predecessor firm reoriented its business model toward broader public-market initiatives following its merger. As a result, the legacy private credit strategy no longer aligned with the combined company’s direction. Rather than discontinue the vehicle, a managing partner familiar with the strategy’s framework and investor base elected to continue stewardship of the fund under Auset Capital Group.“At the end of the day, investors want stability. Our role is to maintain disciplined underwriting and consistency of process—not chase trends,” said Terry CK Au, Managing Partner at Auset Capital Group.The fund invests indirectly through select revenue-based financing and specialty credit platforms that provide working capital solutions to operating businesses across a wide range of industries. The portfolio emphasizes diversification, short-duration exposure, and structural risk controls designed to support recurring cash flow and portfolio resilience.Auset Capital Group will serve as manager, overseeing capital allocation, partner selection, and portfolio risk monitoring. The firm’s approach centers on underwriting discipline, diversification, and alignment with experienced operating partners.Market participants note that private credit has grown steadily as investors seek alternatives to traditional fixed income amid changing rate environments and tighter bank lending standards. Strategies focused on shorter-duration credit and real-economy cash flows have drawn increased interest from family offices and accredited investors seeking portfolio diversification.Auset Capital Group indicated that the transition does not alter the core philosophy of the strategy and that investor communication and reporting practices will continue under its management platform.About Auset Capital GroupAuset Capital Group is an alternative investment and capital advisory firm focused on private credit, income-oriented strategies, and specialty finance. The firm works with operating partners and platforms to access diversified private-market opportunities while emphasizing underwriting discipline, risk management, and investor alignment. Learn more at https://www.ausetcapitalgroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.