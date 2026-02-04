Dick Anderson Construction Names Rivers Anderson as District Manager of Arizona Operations

General contractor specializes in higher education, hospitality, healthcare and airports

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dick Anderson Construction (DAC) , who recently acquired Chanen Construction in Phoenix, AZ, announces the promotion of Rivers Anderson to District Manager of DAC's Arizona operations, marking a significant leadership milestone for the regional construction leader.Anderson recently led the $8M renovation of the Mountain Modern hotel in Sedona, AZ, the $32M expansion and renovation of the beloved Phoenix Theatre, and the $95M student housing project for Midwestern University. As District Manager, he will continue to spearhead projects in the Arizona region with a focus on building higher education projects, hospitality renovations across the state including at Hilton at the Peak, as well as healthcare and airport work."Rivers has demonstrated exceptional leadership capabilities and deep understanding of our operations," Marty Schuma,CEO of Dick Anderson Construction, said. "His vision for growth aligns perfectly with DAC's commitment to delivering innovative construction solutions while maintaining the community focus that defines our work."A native Montanan, Anderson worked as a laborer and intern for DAC before earning his degree in Construction Engineering Technology. He went on to work in DAC's commercial and civil divisions, including wind energy projects, K-12 and higher education facilities, and hospitality developments. Most recently, Anderson served as a project manager in Arizona, overseeing contract control, budget management, and subcontractor coordination across multiple construction sectors."This promotion represents an opportunity to build on our team’s established excellence while embracing new markets," Anderson said. "We're committed to maintaining the high standards our clients expect while expanding our capabilities to serve the growing Southwest market.”DAC’s recently completed projects in Arizona include The Phoenix Theatre Company and Mountain Modern Sedona. The Arizona operation is also known statewide for building landmark projects including Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport terminals and Arizona's first high-rise office building. Anderson's appointment comes as DAC expands its presence across multiple markets, creating unified operations from Montana to Arizona to Illinois, with an extensive portfolio including schools, hospitals, apartment complexes, banks, hotels, and infrastructure projects like spillways and bridges.About Dick Anderson Construction:Founded in 1975, Montana-based Dick Anderson Construction (DAC) has become a regional general construction and contracting industry leader. For over 50 years, DAC has remained at the forefront of innovative delivery with a market-leading portfolio of commercial construction, GC/CM, and Design-Build projects. DAC continues to provide clients and design teams with best-practice knowledge to optimize budgets, maximize programming value, and realize project goals. For the past seven years, Engineering News Record (ENR) has recognized DAC as one of the Top 400 Contractors in the nation. For more information about "The DAC Way" and for current job opportunities, visit daconstruction.com.

