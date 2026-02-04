XLTA® Announces Distributor Partnership with Total Ancillary, Expanding Access to Advanced Hydrocapillary Wound Care

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XLTA®, a super absorbent, hydrocapillary, non-adherent wound dressing made from predominantly natural fibers, today announced a strategic distributor partnership with Total Ancillary, a Texas-based healthcare distribution company recognized as a trusted influencer in the wound care space.

This partnership brings XLTA® into the Total Ancillary portfolio, expanding access to XLTA’s mechanical, chemical-free approach to exudate management across a broad network of providers, distributors, and care settings.

“We are proud to join forces with Total Ancillary, a true powerhouse in wound care with unmatched clinical relationships and a relentless clinician-first focus,” said Paul Cory, Chief Operating Officer of XLTA. “This partnership accelerates access to our breakthrough chemical-free hydrocapillary technology, empowering providers nationwide to conquer challenging exudate, protect fragile tissue, and drive faster, more natural healing for patients who need it most.”

Total Ancillary is known for its strong clinical relationships, care-first model, and ability to introduce differentiated technologies that address real-world challenges in wound care delivery. By aligning with Total Ancillary, XLTA® strengthens its presence in the U.S. market while supporting clinicians with solutions designed to help manage complex wound environments.

XLTA® is designed to manage exudate from low to heavy levels while supporting a balanced wound environment conducive to natural healing. Its hydrocapillary flow mechanism rapidly absorbs, disperses, and securely retains wound fluid, while positively charged fibers attract and trap harmful elements such as bacteria and inflammatory byproducts, all through a purely mechanical mode of action. The dressing is unmedicated, chemical-free, and features dual non-adherent surfaces to help protect fragile tissue during dressing changes.

“We are deliberate about the technologies we bring into the Total Ancillary portfolio,” said Joe Smithco, Chief Sales Officer of Total Ancillary. “XLTA aligns with our approach, supporting providers with products and resources that fit naturally into patient care workflows and reinforce our focus on access, education, and thoughtful care delivery.”

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to elevating standards in wound care through clinically grounded technologies and practical distribution strategies. With its ability to function as a primary or secondary dressing, be trimmed to fit, and layered as needed, XLTA® is adaptable across acute and chronic wound types, making it a strong fit for Total Ancillary’s clinician-focused model.

Through this collaboration, Total Ancillary will support the distribution, education, and adoption of XLTA® across key markets, helping ensure clinicians have access to advanced exudate management solutions that integrate seamlessly into existing protocols.

This announcement underscores XLTA®’s continued momentum as it expands its distributor network and works with influential partners to bring hydrocapillary technology to the forefront of modern wound care.

For more information about the partnership and XLTA products, visit xltacure.com.

About XLTA®

XLTA® is a super absorbent hydrocapillary non-adherent wound dressing made from predominantly natural fibers. It is unmedicated and chemical-free, designed to manage exudate while supporting a balanced wound environment conducive to natural healing. XLTA® is indicated for use across a wide range of acute and chronic wounds and care settings.

About Total Ancillary

Total Ancillary is a healthcare distribution and enablement organization supporting wound care providers across diverse care settings. The company partners with manufacturers offering clinically relevant products and technologies and provides access to education and technology-enabled resources, including its Healthview 360™ platform, to support operational alignment and informed decision-making. Its portfolio includes advanced wound care solutions, including skin substitutes and complementary technologies, intended for use across varying wound types and stages of care.



