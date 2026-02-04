Sharps Medical Waste Services Appoints David Sanborn as Chief Operating Officer

Veteran operations executive with 25+ years of leadership experience, supports national growth, safety, and compliance excellence at the medical waste company.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sharps Medical Waste Services (MWS), a national leader in regulated medical waste management , announced the appointment of David Sanborn as Chief Operating Officer, effective January 26. Sanborn will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Kerry Jones and will oversee Sharps’ nationwide operations as the company continues to scale its services, strengthen execution, and advance its commitment to safety, compliance, and public health protection.Sanborn brings more than 25 years of operations leadership experience across complex, multi-site environments, including manufacturing, distribution, and highly regulated industries. Most recently, he served as Vice President of U.S. Operations at Reddy Ice, where he led operations across more than 130 facilities in 32 states, with full P&L responsibility and oversight of more than 1,600 team members. His background includes driving operational consistency at scale, improving safety and service performance, integrating acquisitions, and building disciplined operating models that support sustainable growth.“This appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Sharps,” said Kerry Jones, Chief Executive Officer of Sharps Medical Waste Services. “As we continue to grow nationally, operational discipline, safety leadership, and regulatory excellence are more important than ever. David has a proven track record of leading large, distributed operations while improving safety outcomes and delivering consistent performance. His leadership will be instrumental as we support our customers and protect the communities we serve.”Throughout his career, Sanborn has led organizations through periods of scale and transformation, with a strong emphasis on safety culture, workforce development, and operational accountability. “As Chief Operating Officer, my focus is on building consistent, reliable operations that put safety and compliance first,” said David Sanborn. “Sharps plays a critical role in protecting healthcare workers, patients, and communities. I’m looking forward to working alongside the team to strengthen execution, support growth, and ensure our operations continue to meet the highest standards across every market we serve.”In his role, Sanborn will focus on driving operational consistency across Sharps MWS’ national footprint, supporting profitable and sustainable growth, and ensuring teams are equipped with the structure, tools, and leadership needed to perform in a highly regulated healthcare services environment ---About Sharps Medical Waste ServicesSharps Medical Waste Services (MWS) is a leading, U.S.-based provider of regulated medical waste management and compliance solutions, serving healthcare facilities, pharmacies, laboratories, and businesses nationwide. The company is committed to protecting public health through safe, compliant, and reliable waste handling services, supported by rigorous regulatory standards, operational excellence, and a customer-focused service model. For more information, please visit www.sharpsmws.com

