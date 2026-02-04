Palmetto State’s prestigious Military Hall of Fame honored by S.C. General Assembly

Pictured are several living Hall of Fame inductees being honored during the University of South Carolina-Coastal Carolina football game, Nov. 22, 2025. The S.C. Military Veterans Hall of Fame recognizes, honors, and celebrates Palmetto State military heroes and heroines. Pictured (L-R) Col. Kevin Shwedo, Sheriff (Maj. Gen.) Leon Lott, Lt. Col. James Smith, and Maj. Gen. Jim. Livingston during a November 2025 press conference.

S.C. Military Veterans Hall of Fame recognized in a concurrent resolution by the S.C. House and Senate

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The South Carolina Military Veterans Hall of Fame was formally recognized and honored in a concurrent resolution adopted by the S.C. General Assembly, Tuesday, February 3, 2026.A portion of the Resolution reads: WHEREAS, South Carolina has a long and distinguished military heritage, producing leaders, Medal of Honor recipients, and countless veterans whose service has strengthened the security, values, and freedoms of this nation … the South Carolina Military Veterans Hall of Fame was established to formally recognize, honor, and preserve the legacy of South Carolina veterans who have made significant contributions through military service and continued service to their communities.”The Resolution adds: “The Hall of Fame provides an enduring educational and historical resource that highlights the sacrifices of South Carolina veterans and promotes awareness of the State's military history for future generations.”The Resolution was introduced on the floor of the S.C. Senate, January 29, 2026. It was adopted the same day and ordered sent to the S.C. House of Representatives. It was introduced and adopted in the House of Representatives and subsequently adopted by the General Assembly on Feb. 3.“The mission [of the Hall of Fame] is to honor our military veterans and to recognize them for their service and sacrifice,” said retired USMC Maj. Gen. James E. Livingston, a Medal of Honor recipient and, at 86, the senior living Hall of Fame inductee, during a November 2025 press conference at the Hall’s permanent home-site at the Columbia (S.C.) Metropolitan Convention Center, the Hall of Fame’s permanent home site. “The most important part of this mission is to educate our kids.”Inductees into the S.C. Military Veterans Hall of Fame include all Medal of Honor recipients from South Carolina – such as living recipients like Gen. Livingston, U.S. Army DELTA Force Sergeant Major Thomas Patrick Payne, U.S. Marine Infantry Corporal Kyle Carpenter, and U.S. Navy SEAL Lieutenant Michael E. Thornton – as well as historically significant military figures like Brig. Gen. Francis Marion, Brig. Gen. Thomas Sumter, Brig. Gen. Andrew Pickens, and Maj. Gen. William Moultrie.The S.C. Military Veterans Hall of Fame will hold its first annual induction (“enshrinee”) dinner at Fort Jackson on June 6, 2026, the 82nd anniversary of the Invasion of Normandy. At the dinner, Hall-of-Famers (members of the “plank-owners” class who were officially inducted in 2025) will be formally enshrined as will new inductees for the Class of 2026. The Class of 1776, South Carolina’s heroes of the American Revolution will also be recognized.The S.C. Military Veterans Hall of Fame is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.For more information about the S.C. Military Veterans Hall of Fame, please contact Executive Director Jay Alverson at SCMVHOF@gmail.com.

