Bobby Ray Jones Jr. Expands Access to Community Wellness Through Basketball and Movement in Los Angeles This February

Bobby Ray Jones Jr. supports young athletes during NBA All-Star Weekend through a holistic wellness experience at LA Southwest College. Bobby Ray Jones Jr. leads a Black History Month wellness workshop in Compton, blending movement, mindfulness, and community care.

February activations include an NBA All-Star Weekend partnership and a Black History Month wellness workshop in Compton.

Black history is not only what we survived. It’s how we heal, grow, and rise together.” — Bobby Ray Jones Jr.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wellness advocate, community leader, and founder of Grow. Unwind. Connect. (GUC), Bobby Ray Jones Jr. is bringing his vision for accessible, culturally grounded wellness to Los Angeles again this February through two distinct but deeply connected community activations — one aligned with NBA All-Star Weekend and another marking a major milestone in his ongoing work in Compton.On Thursday, February 12, Jones will partner with LA Southwest College during NBA All-Star Weekend for The Premium Basketball Experience, an invite-only event designed to support young athletes through a holistic lens. Presented in collaboration with community and sports organizations, the program extends beyond live games and skill development to include yoga, mental performance, injury prevention and recovery, mentorship, financial literacy, and media training.Jones’ participation reflects his broader mission: helping athletes — particularly those from underserved communities — build sustainable tools for both performance and personal well-being.“True performance is about more than what happens on the court,” Jones says. “It’s about mental health, recovery, self-awareness, and having access to guidance that supports the whole person.”Later in the month, on Friday, February 21, Jones will host a GUC Wellness Workshop at Compton Airport, honoring Black History Month and celebrating the three-year anniversary of his monthly, donation-based wellness workshops in Compton.In partnership with Compton Run Club and Growing Up Compton, the morning-long activation will include an 8:00 AM run/walk, followed by yoga at 9:15 AM, a sound bath at 10:15 AM, and community food and a raffle at 11:00 AM. The event centers movement, restoration, and nourishment as acts of collective care, with plans to provide meals and fresh produce through local partners.The workshop reflects GUC’s core belief that wellness is not a luxury — it is a shared practice rooted in consistency, community, and cultural affirmation.“Black history is not only what we survived,” Jones says. “It’s how we heal, grow, and rise together. These workshops are about creating space for that — month after month.”Through Grow. Unwind. Connect., Jones continues to model innovative ways to weave wellness into everyday life, building bridges between athletics, mental health, and community empowerment across Los Angeles.

