Brazil strengthens position as technology partner for the global protein chain at IPPE 2026

Brazilian delegation of companies supported by Brazil Machinery Solutions during IPPE 2026

Record participation of manufacturers supported by Brazil Machinery Solutions expands dialogue with buyers in the US market

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After three days of intensive business meetings and international networking, the Brazilian machinery and equipment industry concluded its participation in the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) 2026, in Atlanta, with strong results. The sector generated and secured USD 36.105 million in business, a 21% increase compared to 2025, while strengthening commercial dialogue with buyers and integrations across the global protein production and processing chain.The Brazilian delegation was composed of 17 manufacturers supported by Brazil Machinery Solutions, a program led by ABIMAQ (Brazilian Machinery and Equipment Industry Association) in partnership with ApexBrasil (Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency). Companies showcased solutions in industrial automation, productivity, operational efficiency, food safety, traceability, logistics and animal welfare, all key priorities for global investment in food industry.Throughout the trade fair, Brazilian companies held 636 business contacts, a 47,9% increase compared to the previous edition. The participation led to USD 11.195 million in deals closed during the event and USD 24.910 million in ongoing negotiations, strengthening commercial pipelines for the coming months, particularly in the US market, the fourth-largest destination for Brazilian exports in this segment.According to Patrícia Gomes, Executive Director of International Markets at ABIMAQ, the results recorded at IPPE signal a shift in how Brazil is perceived internationally. “The IPPE results reflect the consolidation of Brazil as a supplier of industrial technology tailored to the global protein chain,” she says. She emphasized that Brazil Machinery Solutions' presence is part of a long-term strategy to expand the international integrations of Brazil`s capital goods industry. “The trade fair serves as a connection point between Brazilian industry and strategic investment decisions in the international market,” she adds.This marked the 11th consecutive edition of IPPE featuring companies supported by Brazil Machinery Solutions. This year's delegation brought together manufacturers offering solutions for all stages of the protein production and processing chain, including Bumerangue Brasil Industrial, EDATA HLD Tecnologia, Fluxo Máquinas, G.A Tecnologia – Geave, Gratt Indústria de Máquinas, Ibraflex Industrial, João Batista de Oliveira Demenek – ExperConsult, Lenke Automação Industrial, Plasmetal Tecnologia Industrial, Rotec Indústria de Equipamentos, SAG Informática, Semil Equipamentos Industriais, Smart Pixel Soluções Inteligentes, Stared Co., Vantec Indústria de Máquinas, Versátil Implementos Rodoviários, and VP Soluções.ABOUT BRAZIL MACHINERY SOLUTIONSBrazil Machinery Solutions is an export promotion program for Brazilian machinery and equipment, carried out by ABIMAQ (Brazilian Association of Machinery and Equipment Manufacturers) in partnership with ApexBrasil (Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency). The program operates as an international business platform, focused on expanding Brazilian companies’ access to strategic markets and positioning Brazil as a global supplier of capital goods with technology, innovation and industrial competitiveness.ABOUT ABIMAQABIMAQ (Brazilian Association of Machinery and Equipment Manufacturers) represents Brazil’s machinery and equipment industry and works to strengthen the sector through institutional engagement, the promotion of technological innovation and the enhancement of industrial competitiveness. The association supports the international expansion of its member companies and the development of solutions aligned with global market demands.ABOUT APEXBRASILThe Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) works to promote Brazilian products and services abroad and attract foreign investments to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy. +55 61 2027-0202 | apexbrasil.com.br SAUN, Quadra 5, Lote C, Torre B, 12º a 18º andar Centro Empresarial CNC Asa Norte, Brasília - DF, 70040-250 In order to achieve its goals, ApexBrasil carries out several trade promotion initiatives aimed at promoting Brazilian products and services abroad, such as prospective and trade missions, business rounds, support to the participation of Brazilian companies in major international fairs, visits of foreign buyers and opinion makers to learn about the Brazilian productive structure, among other business platforms that also aim at strengthening the Brazil brand.The Agency also acts in a coordinated way with public and private players to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) to Brazil with a focus on strategic sectors for the development of the competitiveness of Brazilian companies and the country.

