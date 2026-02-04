Javier Palomarez, USHBC President & CEO, Congratulates Walmart on Historic $1 Trillion Milestone

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) congratulates Walmart on becoming the first U.S. retailer to reach a $1 trillion valuation — a milestone that underscores the power of community-focused leadership, innovation, and scale. This achievement places Walmart among a rare group of trillion-dollar companies, including Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft, while staying true to its roots in serving American families. Javier Palomarez , USHBC President and CEO, issued the following statement:“From humble beginnings in Bentonville, Arkansas, to joining the ranks of trillion-dollar tech titans, Walmart's extraordinary rise is a testament to visionary leadership, relentless innovation, and deep roots in the communities it serves.I commend CEO John Furner and the entire Walmart team on achieving this historic market milestone. This is more than a financial feat, it is a testament of a strategy that blends affordability, accessibility, and cutting-edge technology to meet the needs of everyday Americans.”Walmart has long been a lifeline for communities across the country, especially in food deserts where it is often the only full-service grocery option. The company publicly committed to improving America’s food supply and sustainability with its 2011 “Healthier Food Initiative,” becoming a leader in expanding access to organic and healthier options, reducing added sugar and sodium in packaged foods, and requiring sustainability from its suppliers.The USHBC applauds Walmart for showing that a Main Street company can become a global leader without losing sight of the communities that built it. Their accomplishment should inspire broader private sector leadership to prioritize access and innovation that benefits a broader and more diverse population of Americans.To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBC​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The USHBC is a leading voice for the small business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on the success of American small businesses by ensuring they have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

