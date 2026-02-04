All Dogs Unleashed Shreveport Builds Reputation for Training Large and Powerful Breeds

All Dogs Unleashed Logo

Bossier City facility reports consistent outcomes with Great Danes, Great Pyrenees, and other breeds, where size & strength create distinct training challenges

BOSSIER CITY, LA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Shreveport has developed specialized expertise in working with large and powerful breeds, addressing behavioral challenges that become safety concerns when dogs weigh 80 pounds or more. The facility at 4500 Benton Road in Bossier City serves pet owners throughout the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area who need professional intervention for breeds including Great Danes, Great Pyrenees, pit bulls, and other large working dogs.Large breed dogs present training challenges distinct from their smaller counterparts. Behaviors that might be manageable in a 20-pound dog, jumping on guests, pulling on the leash, mouthing during play, become genuine safety hazards when the dog outweighs a child or elderly family member. The American Kennel Club notes that Great Danes can exceed 175 pounds, while Great Pyrenees typically range from 85 to 100 pounds or more.Trainer Jeff at the Bossier City facility worked with a Great Dane named Bleu, whose size amplified common puppy behaviors into serious problems. The owner described the situation in a public review: "He had very bad mouthing habits and would get so excited when someone tried to pet him that he would jump up on them and he's way too big!"The two-week board and train program produced measurable changes. "Bleu has been home since Sunday evening, today is Tuesday, and we've been out and about today and yesterday. He's been so well behaved," the owner continued. "Yesterday he went to a sporting event, and today we sat outside while my daughter had a dance. He got so much attention from the 7- and 8-year-old dancers. He didn't jump on anyone, nor did he mouth anyone!" All Dogs Unleashed Shreveport trainer Kelden addressed an even more complex case involving a Great Pyrenees mix named Buddha, who exhibited overprotective aggression toward family members. The owner explained that Buddha "can be very overprotective of us and show very aggressive behavior even with my mom."The outcome exceeded the owner's expectations: "Kelden formed a special bond with him over the course of 2 weeks, and it showed. The day of pick up, my mom was able to walk and pet Buddha, which in my mind was equivalent to hell freezing over."A third case involved a pit bull named Nova whose strength made daily walks dangerous for her owner. "Before training, Nova would walk me instead of me walking her," the owner wrote. "Nova now, after training, walks right beside me and seems so happy to please me."The training methodology at All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Shreveport emphasizes real-world application rather than controlled-environment compliance. Dogs learn commands in situations that mirror actual daily life, around children, at public events, during walks with distractions, so behaviors transfer consistently to the home environment.Owner Troy, who actively trains dogs alongside his staff, takes time during pickup sessions to ensure owners understand the commands and techniques needed to maintain results. One Nova's owner noted: "Troy took so much time with me going over what Nova had learned and what I needed to do to continue the good behavior."The Shreveport operation has served northwest Louisiana pet owners since 2007, maintaining an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau over 18 years of continuous operation. The company operates two locations, the Bossier City facility on Benton Road and a second location at 1220 Barksdale Highway in Shreveport, serving pet owners across Caddo and Bossier parishes.All training programs include unlimited follow-up sessions for the life of the dog at no additional charge. This ongoing support allows owners of large breeds to address emerging challenges as their dogs mature and encounter new situations.About All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training ShreveportAll Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Shreveport provides professional obedience training, board and train programs, in-home training, boarding, and grooming services for pet owners in Shreveport, Bossier City, and surrounding northwest Louisiana communities. The company operates locations at 4500 Benton Road, Suite 200, in Bossier City and 1220 Barksdale Highway in Shreveport. For information, call (318) 562-6536, email shreveport@alldogsunleashed.com, or visit https://www.alldogsunleashed.com/shreveport/ ###Media ContactAll Dogs UnleashedAddress: 4500 Benton Rd Suite 200, Bossier City, LA 71111Phone: (318) 562-6536Website: https://www.alldogsunleashed.com/shreveport/

