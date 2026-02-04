State Advisory Committee on Historic Preservation to Meet Virtually on February 19-20, 2026

The State Advisory Committee on Historic Preservation (SACHP) will meet via Zoom on February 19 and 20, 2026, to consider proposed nominations to the National Register of Historic Places. The meeting is open to the public and will be livestreamed to YouTube.

Public comment on the proposed nominations or other items not on the agenda can be made online, during the meeting, or by written submission. Registration via Zoom is required to speak at the meeting. To view the full agenda, register to give comment during the meeting, or learn more about public comment options, please visit the commission web page: https://www.oregon.gov/oprd/OH/Pages/Commissions.aspx#sachp.

The SACHP is a nine-member governor-appointed citizen commission with credentials in many historic preservation-related fields, including archaeology, architectural history, historic architecture, anthropology, history, and museum management. Nominations recommended by the SACHP are forwarded to the National Park Service, which maintains the National Register of Historic Places under the authority of the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966. This effort aligns with the Oregon Historic Preservation Plan goal to increase the number and thematic diversity of Oregon properties listed in the National Register of Historic Places. It also supports the goals to include more voices and increase access to Oregon heritage that are part of the Oregon Heritage Plan.

The meeting is accessible to people with disabilities. Special accommodations may be made with at least 48 hours of advance notice by calling (503) 986-0690.

More information about the SACHP and the National Register of Historic Places process is available online at www.oregonheritage.org and from SACHP coordinator Caitlyn Abrahms at 503-201-0454 or caitlyn.abrahms@oprd.oregon.gov.