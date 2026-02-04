Entrepreneur and Founder Italia Tornabene Receives WBENC Certification Across Entire Business Portfolio

WBENC

CHICAGO , IL, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrepreneur, author, and multi-brand founder Italia Tornabene has officially received Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) certification, marking a significant milestone across her entire portfolio of businesses. The certification recognizes Tornabene as a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) and affirms that her companies are 100% woman-owned, operated, and controlled.WBENC certification is the gold standard for women-owned business verification in the United States. It is awarded only after a rigorous review process that evaluates ownership, operational control, governance, and financial independence. This designation positions Tornabene’s businesses for expanded partnerships, supplier diversity opportunities, and corporate and government contracts nationwide.Tornabene currently operates and oversees multiple ventures spanning consumer goods, publishing, wellness, education, nonprofit initiatives, and digital platforms. With the WBENC certification now in place across her business ecosystem, she joins a national network of women-owned enterprises committed to excellence, accountability, and scalable impact.“This certification is about more than a designation,” said Tornabene. “It validates the work behind the scenes — the systems, leadership, and structure that allow women-owned businesses to compete at the highest level. It also opens doors for collaboration with organizations that are intentionally investing in women-led companies.”WBENC certification also strengthens Tornabene’s broader mission of economic empowerment. Through both her for-profit and nonprofit initiatives, she focuses on education, mentorship, and creating sustainable pathways for women — particularly mothers — to build long-term financial independence.The WBENC designation enables certified businesses to access a wide range of resources, including supplier diversity programs, corporate procurement opportunities, executive education, and national networking events. Tornabene’s certification further reinforces her commitment to ethical leadership, transparency, and scalable growth across industries.About WBENCFounded in 1997, the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) is the largest certifier of women-owned businesses in the United States. WBENC works to drive supplier diversity and create opportunities for women entrepreneurs through certification, education, advocacy, and strategic partnerships.

