EVERGLOW Announces the Lineup of Cities for Their RE:CODE World Tour

Photo Credit: CHXXTA COMPANY

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Korean girl group EVERGLOW has announced the lineup of cities for their upcoming world tour, RE:CODE, via the group’s official social media channels. The RE:CODE tour will kick off in Seoul and continue in seven cities across North America from April 17th to May 8th. After visiting North America, the group will also meet fans in Latin America and Europe, in cities including Mexico City, Buenos Aires, Sao Paulo, Milan, Munich, Budapest, Berlin, Warsaw, Amsterdam, Paris, and London.RE:CODE North America Tour ScheduleApril 17th: New YorkApril 19th: DallasApril 23rd: San FranciscoApril 25th: Los AngelesApril 30th: CalgaryMay 3rd: TorontoMay 8th: Montreal“I am especially excited as this tour will give us the opportunity to meet fans around the world in person. We are preparing the performances with a new mindset, hoping that our fans are looking forward to the stages that are ready to unveil.” - SIHYEON, member of EVERGLOWEVERGLOW held their Asia fan meeting tour from October to December 2025 in Seoul, Osaka, Tokyo, Taipei, and Hong Kong, but the RE:CODE tour is EVERGLOW’s first world tour after rebranding as a quartet under their new management company, and will serve as an important starting point for the group to accelerate their global activities. With this world tour, EVERGLOW aims to showcase their powerful performance skills that are well-known to many fans, and to introduce a new theme and message that will represent the group’s next chapter.“We are truly happy and delighted to be able to meet fans from all over the world through this tour. We are preparing diligently, and plan to showcase a wide range of new sides and fresh energy on stage that is different from what we have shown before.” - ONDA, member of EVERGLOWFurther details, including dates and ticket information, regarding the RE:CODE tour will be announced through EVERGLOW’s official social media platforms in the coming months.ABOUT EVERGLOWEVERGLOW is a four-member K-pop girl group under CHXXTA COMPANY. The members include E:U, SIHYEON, ONDA, and AISHA. The members made their official debut in March 2019, and only six months after their debut, EVERGLOW took first place on SBS funE’s music program The Show with “Adios,” which is the title track of their second single album, HUSH. EVERGLOW was nominated for Artist of the Year and Best New Female Artist at the Mnet Asian Music Awards, Top Artist at the Genie Music Awards, and New Artist of the Year (Album) at the Gaon Chart Music Awards, all in their debut year. They won the Best Music Video Award at the 2021 Asia Artist Awards for “First” and the Post Generation Award at the 2022 Hanteo Music Awards.As of September 2025, EVERGLOW was rebranded as a quartet and signed with CHXXTA COMPANY.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.