City Hall After Dark Launches Sign Awareness Campaign about proposed Emergency Room Center in Boca Raton, FL
BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- City Hall After Dark (CHAD) today announced the launch of a sign awareness campaign to inform Boca Raton residents about a controversial City Council decision impacting a proposed freestanding emergency room and raising broader concerns about transparency, zoning consistency, and access to emergency healthcare.
This campaign was launched to coincide with a special hearing taking place on February 10, 2026 in Boca Raton.
The project, backed by city planning staff and compliant with existing zoning rules, was ultimately denied by the City Council, despite having met all requirements. In response, city leaders have moved to fast-track a new ordinance that ostensibly allows freestanding emergency facilities but appears narrowly tailored to exclude the already-approved site, effectively changing the rules mid-process.
Sign Locations:
1. Woodfield Clint more entrance
2. Woodfield Yamato entrance
3. Broken sound Clint moore entrance
4. Broken sound Yamato entrance
5. Woodfield hunt club South entrance equestrian drive and jog
6. Seasons entrance
7. Preserve entrance Yamato
8. Preserve entrance military
9. Yamato and Congress
10. Yamato and T Rex
11. Yamato and Military north east corner
12. Yamato and federal
13. Yamato and broken sound blvd south side
