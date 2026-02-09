League for Innovation Announces Distinguished Keynote Lineup for 2026 Innovations Conference

Dr. Michael Gavin, President and CEO, Alliance for Higher Education

Speakers focus on new frameworks, models, and technologies shaping innovation and student success.

The Innovations Conference brings together leaders who are expanding access, building practical partnerships, and using innovation to strengthen learning and opportunity for students and communities.” — Rufus Glasper

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The League for Innovation in the Community College (League) announces a distinguished roster of keynote speakers for the 2026 Innovations Conference, to be held March 15 to 18, 2026, in Indianapolis, Indiana. The conference will convene community college leaders, faculty, and staff from across the United States and abroad to explore how innovation drives access, opportunity, and impact across the sector. The event is hosted by Ivy Tech Community College.

As the premier international gathering focused on innovation in the community college environment, the Innovations Conference features plenary sessions, breakout discussions, and opportunities for collaboration centered on technology, workforce development, and institutional transformation.

This year’s conference highlights how community colleges are uniquely positioned to scale innovation, particularly through artificial intelligence, industry partnerships, and learner-centered design.

The 2026 keynote lineup includes:

Michael Gavin, president and CEO, Alliance for Higher Education, whose address, “Innovation at the Sector Level,” will examine how community colleges can lead large-scale innovation while maintaining a strong commitment to access and student success.

France Hoang, co-founder and CEO of BoodleBox, is presenting “The Community College AI Advantage: From Access to Innovation,” a forward-looking exploration of how AI can expand access, improve learning, and support institutional effectiveness.

On Tuesday, a panel featuring League AI Fellows Program graduates will discuss their experiences in implementing artificial intelligence initiatives on their campuses, sharing firsthand perspectives on how innovation can be scaled responsibly and effectively to expand access and improve institutional outcomes.

Mary F.T. Spilde, director of the League’s Executive Leadership Institute, will close the conference with insights drawn from decades of leadership development, followed by a special tribute recognizing recipients of the 2024–2025 Innovation of the Year Awards and the 2025–2026 Excellence Awards, honoring their contributions to innovation and exceptional teaching and leadership across the community college sector.

“Community colleges are uniquely positioned to lead innovation at scale, particularly as technology and artificial intelligence continue to reshape education and the workforce,” said Rufus Glasper, president and CEO of the League for Innovation in the Community College. “The 2026 Innovations Conference brings together leaders who are expanding access, building practical partnerships, and using innovation to strengthen learning and opportunity for students and communities. We are pleased that Ivy Tech Community College is hosting this year’s conference in Indianapolis. As a statewide institution, Ivy Tech’s reach and commitment to access reflect the values at the heart of this work.”

The conference will kick off with a welcome breakfast and opening session, followed by more than 100 breakout sessions and a Solutions Center where attendees can engage with representatives from leading companies that offer tools and services to support innovation and institutional growth. An invitation-only Express Connections session will provide community college presidents and vice presidents with opportunities to connect directly with solution providers. The event will also feature curated leadership tracks for sitting community college presidents and vice presidents, focused on sector-level leadership, strategic alignment, and cross-functional innovation in a changing national landscape.

Registration for the 2026 Innovations Conference is now open. League member discounts and group registration savings are available. For more information, visit www.league.org/inn2026.

