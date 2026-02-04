All Dogs Unleashed Opens Lake Travis Training Facility as Austin's Western Suburbs Lead Regional Growth

All Dogs Unleashed Logo

New dog training center at 3704 Mountain View Ave serves Lakeway, Bee Cave, and surrounding areas, where the population increased 33 percent over five years

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Austin has opened a dog training and boarding facility in the Lake Travis area of Austin, positioning the company to serve pet owners in western Travis County, where population growth has outpaced the broader Austin metro. The facility at 3704 Mountain View Ave held its grand opening in June 2025, adding professional training capacity to a region that previously required residents to travel to central Austin for comparable services.The Lake Travis corridor has experienced substantial demographic shifts that have reshaped demand for pet services. Lakeway's population grew from 14,147 to 18,835 between 2017 and 2022, a 33 percent increase according to U.S. Census American Community Survey data. Bee Cave saw even faster percentage growth at 41 percent during the same period, while median household incomes across the Lake Travis area exceeded $180,000 in several communities.Owner Mathew Claeys selected the Mountain View Avenue location specifically to serve this growing market. The facility offers the company's two-week board and train program, valued at over $2,300, which addresses common behavioral challenges, including leash pulling, jumping, boundary violations, and recall failures. Dogs stay on-site with training staff present seven days per week."We came back after two weeks to a new dog," one Lake Travis client wrote in a public review after enrolling their dog Luna in the board and train program. Another client described similar results with their rescue blue heeler, noting that trainer Matt "addressed all her concerns over the two weeks and she's now completely calm in public and we can take her on walks without worry."The Austin market presents distinct characteristics that drive training demand. A 2024 study by BARK and Zillow ranked Austin the second most dog-obsessed city in the United States, with 77 percent of rental properties allowing pets compared to the national average of 55 percent. Separate research from WalletHub found Austin ranks first nationally in dog-friendly restaurants per capita, creating environments where well-trained dogs become essential for owners who want to include their pets in daily activities. All Dogs Unleashed Austin trainer Santiago works alongside Claeys at the Lake Travis facility, providing capacity to serve multiple dogs simultaneously while maintaining individualized attention. Client reviews consistently cite the training team's communication during the two-week program and thoroughness during pickup sessions when owners learn to maintain their dogs' new behaviors.The facility's location near Lake Travis, Texas's most visited freshwater lake, means many clients seek training that prepares dogs for outdoor recreation. The region's 100-plus acres of parkland in Lakeway alone, combined with extensive trail networks and water access, creates scenarios where reliable recall and boundary respect become safety requirements rather than conveniences.Pet spending patterns in the Austin area reflect the market's willingness to invest in professional services. Austin households spend an average of $2,100 annually on pets, significantly exceeding the national average of $1,480, according to industry research. The Lake Travis area's affluent demographics align with this premium service orientation. All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Austin also operates a location serving central Austin from 111 Congress Ave, allowing the company to provide training services across the metro area. Both facilities offer the same board and train methodology, in-home training options, and boarding services.The Lake Travis facility includes unlimited follow-up support for the life of each trained dog, addressing owner concerns about maintaining results after the initial program concludes.About All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training AustinAll Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Austin provides professional obedience training, board and train programs, in-home training, and boarding services for pet owners throughout the Austin metropolitan area. The company operates facilities at 3704 Mountain View Ave in the Lake Travis area and 111 Congress Ave in central Austin. For information, call (512) 253-8819, email austin@alldogsunleashed.com, or visit https://www.alldogsunleashed.com/austin/ ###Media ContactAll Dogs UnleashedAddress: 3704 Mountain View Ave, Austin, TX 78734Phone: (512) 253-8819Website: https://www.alldogsunleashed.com/austin/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.