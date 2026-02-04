Now Accepting Applications! TBI Announces Summer Internship Opportunities in West Tennessee

NOTE: These are unpaid internships. Select candidates may earn school credit for this opportunity.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for internships in the following disciplines and locations.

Drug Investigation Division Shelby County – Memphis, TN 2 Vacancies

An internship with the Drug Investigation Division would involve shadowing Special Agents to gain a first-hand introduction to efforts behind the work involved and the positive impacts made in a community. Internship hours are flexible and often unanticipated due to the inherent nature of drug traffickers and their related criminal activity. Interns will work alongside Special Agents within the Drug Investigation Division as they conduct narcotics investigations. Often time these Special Agents are working with local, state, and federal law enforcement partners, such as the Drug Enforcement Administration, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Homeland Security Investigations and the United States Attorney’s offices. Responsibilities and learning opportunities may include: Observing covert operations to include undercover operations, probable cause narcotics purchases, and surveillances. Reviewing and organizing case files, reports, video and audio evidence, assisting with administrative and project-based tasks, and observing search warrants, evidence collection, and arrests.

Minimum Qualifications:

Must be a college Junior, Senior, or currently pursuing post graduate education.

For Additional Information Contact:

TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.Intern@tbi.tn.gov

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/careers. Apply on job opening 74993.This position will be posted on February 4, 2026 – March 10, 2026 for (5) five weeks.

