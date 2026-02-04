Nebraska Attorney General’s Office Issues Safety Alert Regarding Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) System Failures Affecting Farmers, Truckers, and Motorists

The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office is issuing an Alert to consumers following reported safety issues with diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) systems and recent actions by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to address them. DEF systems are present in diesel engines and equipment often used by farmers, truckers, and motorists. Consumers should note that their current DEF equipment may present safety risks, such as sudden speed loss and shutdowns.

In August, the EPA issued guidance urging manufacturers to revise DEF system software in existing vehicles and equipment to address slowdown and shutdown risks. Despite this warning to manufacturers, DEF system failures reportedly remain ongoing and continue to impact consumers. Yesterday, the EPA demanded information from major diesel engine manufacturers on critical data from DEF system failures to help evaluate the situation and safety risks.

The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office supports EPA’s efforts to keep farmers, truckers, and other diesel operators safe. Our office will help ensure these safety risks are addressed by manufacturers. Farmers, truckers, and everyday consumers deserve safe, reliable diesel equipment and vehicles.

What Can Consumers Do?

Contact your diesel engine or equipment manufacturer to ensure your diesel trucks and equipment meet the new EPA guidelines. Software updates may be necessary to resolve these ongoing safety concerns.

You have the right to repair your equipment to prevent safety issues. The EPA issued guidance on how consumers may self-repair and modify DEF systems to avoid issues.

Ensure your equipment or vehicle DEF is not low or at risk of running low, especially when operating in conditions or distances that would be unsafe if a slowdown or shutdown were to occur.

Our office is dedicated to protecting Nebraska’s consumers from unsafe products. If you are having issues with DEF system failure, please report those issues to ProtectTheGoodLife.Nebraska.gov.