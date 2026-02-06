Micah Tyler Announces Micah Tyler Live In Concert Tour

Micah Tyler Live 2026

Tickets on sale February 13th

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed Christian recording artist Micah Tyler is set to hit the road with his newly announced tour, Micah Tyler Live In Concert, bringing an unforgettable evening of music, faith, and encouragement to audiences across the southeast. Known for his authenticity, heartfelt storytelling, and uplifting performances, Tyler continues to connect with fans through songs that speak to real life and unwavering hope.

Micah Tyler Live In Concert is a powerful night of music, faith, and encouragement featuring fan-favorite songs like “Different,” “Walking Free,” “Even Then,” and more. The evening blends high-energy worship moments with meaningful stories of hope and God’s faithfulness, creating an atmosphere that invites audiences to reflect, celebrate, and be encouraged.

“I’m so excited to get back out on the road and worship with people face-to-face,” says Tyler. “These nights are about more than just music, they’re about creating space for people to be encouraged, to lift their eyes, and to be reminded that God is still working in their lives. I can’t wait to see what God does in every city we visit.”

Joining Micah on the road will be special guests Emerson Day and Micah Christopher, adding even more depth and energy to an already impactful night of worship and inspiration.

An exclusive pre-sale begins Wednesday, February 11th, with tickets available to the public starting Friday, February 13th at 10am local time. To sign up for the pre-sale, click here. For the full list of dates, tickets, and more information, visit tprlive.co.

TOUR DATES:

Thursday, April 16, 2026 – Mobile, AL – Pathway Church

Saturday, April 18, 2026 – Walterboro, SC – Faith Walterboro

Sunday, April 19, 2026 – Port St. Lucie, FL – Morningside Church

Thursday, April 23, 2026 – Beaumont, TX – One City Church

Friday, April 24, 2026 – Minden, LA – First Baptist Minden

Saturday, April 25, 2026 – Fayetteville, AR – Trinity Fellowship Assembly of God

Sunday, April 26, 2026 – Laurel, MS – Bethlehem Community Church

About Micah Tyler:

Micah Tyler is an award-winning Christian recording artist whose journey from southeast Texas to national stages is a story of faith, perseverance, and obedience. After stepping out of ministry to pursue music full time, Micah has gone on to earn multiple Dove Award and K-LOVE Award nominations, four BMI Top 25 Christian Songs, and eight #1 hits. He has toured with artists including MercyMe, Crowder, Jeremy Camp, Phil Wickham, and Big Daddy Weave, and his music has been featured in a major motion picture. Known for songs that reflect real-life faith and hope, Micah continues to impact audiences across the country through powerful live performances and honest, encouraging music.

About TPR.:

With over 75 years of combined experience in concert and event promotion, TPR. was formed in 2024 from the three leading faith-based promotion companies: Transparent Productions, Premier Productions, and Rush Concerts. Together, TPR. is the largest promoter in the genre, promoting first-class Christian and Gospel concerts, tours, and festivals across the U.S. in churches, theaters, arenas, amphitheaters, and stadiums. TPR.’s roster also includes Anne Wilson, Brandon Lake, Cece Winans, Chris Tomlin, Dude Perfect, Elevation Worship, Forrest Frank, Gaither Vocal Band, Josiah Queen, KB, Lysa TerKeurst, MercyMe, Phil Wickham, Tauren Wells, We the Kingdom, and many more.

