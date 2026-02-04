Influential Women Spotlights Sanjana Wadhwa: Innovating at the Intersection of Technology, Business, and Inclusion

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MBA Candidate at Wharton and Former Apple Engineer Shaping the Future of TechnologySanjana Wadhwa is a dynamic technology professional and MBA candidate at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, recognized for her ability to blend deep technical expertise with strategic business insight. With a career spanning software engineering, product prototyping, and emerging technologies, Sanjana has made meaningful contributions at some of the world’s most influential technology companies, including Apple, Google, and Nvidia.During her seven-year tenure at Apple, Sanjana worked on pioneering zero-to-one product categories, most notably contributing to the development of Apple Vision Pro. Her work focused on AR/VR applications and immersive user experiences, helping shape how users interact with next-generation spatial computing platforms. Beyond her technical impact, Sanjana played an active role in strengthening internal communities at Apple, founding initiatives such as the VPG Lunch & Learn series and participating in mentorship programs designed to foster inclusion, collaboration, and knowledge-sharing across teams.Prior to Apple, Sanjana built a strong foundation at Google and Nvidia, where she developed advanced visualization tools, graphics algorithms, and software solutions that supported cutting-edge research in computer graphics, computer vision, and AI-driven technologies. Her work has contributed to patented innovations and has been recognized through high-profile industry publications. She holds a Master of Science in Computer Science from The Ohio State University, where she also served as a teaching assistant, and has continued to expand her expertise through professional development at Stanford Continuing Studies.In addition to her technical achievements, Sanjana is a passionate public speaker, mentor, and advocate for greater representation in technology. She regularly shares her experiences at conferences, alumni events, and within tech communities, encouraging aspiring engineers and product leaders to pursue bold ideas and embrace nontraditional paths. Now pursuing her MBA at Wharton, she is focused on integrating technology, business strategy, and leadership to drive innovation that is both impactful and inclusive.Sanjana attributes her success to a willingness to step outside her comfort zone, a deep sense of curiosity, and a commitment to lifelong learning. She believes growth comes from embracing new challenges and continually expanding one’s perspective. Equally important has been the unwavering support of her family and friends, which gave her the confidence to pursue ambitious opportunities, including earning her MBA at Wharton. One of the most impactful pieces of career advice she has received is to identify the unique intersection of what you’re good at and what interests you—an approach that continues to shape how she navigates her professional path. When work genuinely interests you and aligns with your values, it provides the energy to sustain long-term commitment.For Sanjana, believing in oneself and being one’s own strongest advocate are essential, especially for young women entering the industry. She encourages seeking out supportive communities that uplift, challenge, and inspire, noting that these networks are vital to building confidence and resilience.Looking ahead, Sanjana sees artificial intelligence as both the greatest challenge and the greatest opportunity facing the technology industry today. She believes the future lies in building thoughtful systems and processes that harness AI to increase productivity while preserving the creativity and human insight that fuel meaningful innovation. Grounded in values of inclusion, service, and empowerment, Sanjana remains deeply committed to uplifting unheard voices—particularly women in tech—and creating environments where individuals feel seen, supported, and inspired to lead.Learn More about Sanjana Wadhwa:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/sanjana-wadhwa Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

