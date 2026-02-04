Southern Impression Homes Announces Seven New Florida Build-To-Rent Projects

The Eleanor project in Daytona, Florida

Full-service builder leads the way with creative approach to challenges facing the build-to-rent market

The creativity and flexibility we bring to the table is unmatched. We aren’t just another homebuilder or general contractor, we’re a true partner to our clients.” — Chris Funk, President and CEO of Southern Impression Homes

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southern Impression Homes, North America’s leading build-to-rent (BTR) property development group, announces seven new build-to-rent properties currently under construction in several Florida metros:

• The Eleanor – Daytona (266 units)

• Oak Isle – Gainesville (120 units)

• 12 Oaks – Orlando (166 units)

• Hamilton Oaks – Tampa (224 units)

• Silver River Landing – Ocala (204 units)

• Canvas – Wildwood (226 units)

• Gentle Woods – Jacksonville (108 units)

The Ocala and Jacksonville communities will be built and sold through Southern Impression Homes’ merchant build program. The communities in Daytona, Gainesville, Orlando, Tampa, and Wildwood are being completed through the firm’s full-service general contracting program. In Orlando and Tampa, Southern Impression has also made meaningful co-investments alongside its clients. Additionally, Southern Impression Homes currently has projects under construction in Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas.

“The creativity and flexibility we bring to the table is unmatched,” says Chris Funk, President and CEO of Southern Impression Homes. “We aren’t just another homebuilder or general contractor, we’re a true partner to our clients. Beyond building projects, we often invest equity alongside our clients, aligning our interests with theirs. In today’s challenging market, every deal is different, and success requires adaptability, shared risk, and a clear understanding of our clients’ goals. That’s the real service we provide.”

Southern Impression Homes’ 140-person team has extensive experience in all aspects of the BTR business, including structured finance, land entitlement, land development, home building, and asset management. Additionally, Southern Impressions’ capabilities are bolstered by the financial backing of its parent organization, Sumitomo Forestry, which acquired an 80 percent interest in Southern Impression in 2023.

Founded 335 years ago, Sumitomo Forestry is publicly traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is currently the eighth-largest homebuilder in the United States. The combined financial strength of Southern Impression Homes and Sumitomo Forestry, together with Southern Impression’s national scale and strategic supplier relationships, has enabled the company to deliver highly competitive pricing, making it a preferred partner and general contractor for BTR projects across the United States.

ABOUT SOUTHERN IMPRESSION HOMES: Southern Impression Homes is a vertically-integrated real estate development firm specializing in the construction and delivery of Build-to-Rent (BTR) communities. They offer general contracting services for BTR developers along with structured debt and equity solutions. Southern Impression Homes is proud to be part of the Sumitomo Forestry conglomeration of home builders, which ranks as the 8th largest homebuilding group in the U.S., bringing global scale and stability to its operations. Learn more at www.SouthernImpressionHomes.com, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, and visit YouTube for project updates.

