Chicago Author Chris J. Parker Releases Building Bridges: A Memoir in Honor of Black History Month

A personal story of identity, ambition, and belonging—from the South Side of Chicago to the boardroom

Black history isn’t just something we inherit—it’s something we live, negotiate, and carry forward through the choices we make every day.”
— Chris J. Parker
CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recognition of Black History Month, Chicago-born author, startup founder, and former IBM, Microsoft, and Amazon leader Chris J. Parker announces the release of his new memoir, Building Bridges: A Memoir—a deeply personal account of growing up on Chicago’s South Side and navigating spaces that were not always designed to include him.

Born to a Black father and a white mother, Parker grew up navigating cultural boundaries early—experiences that later shaped his leadership, writing, and sense of belonging.

Rather than offering a traditional historical narrative, Building Bridges explores Black history through lived experience: classrooms, neighborhoods, newsrooms, startups, and corporate boardrooms. Parker reflects on what it means to build connection across lines of race, class, and culture—often quietly, often imperfectly—while refusing to leave parts of himself behind.

“Black history isn’t just something we inherit—it’s something we live, negotiate, and carry forward,” Parker said. “This book is about learning how to move through the world when you don’t fully fit the categories people expect, and how those early lessons shaped the leader and creator I became.”

A graduate of Kenwood Academy, Parker came of age in neighborhoods including Woodlawn, Jackson Park Highlands, and Hyde Park. His journey spans early work in journalism, leadership roles at global technology companies, and founding multiple startups—while remaining anchored to the Chicago communities that shaped him.

Released during Black History Month, Building Bridges adds to contemporary Black memoirs that focus not only on struggle, but on reinvention, adaptability, and the often unseen labor of translating between worlds.

The memoir is now available through the author’s website and major online retailers. Parker will mark the release with a series of Chicago-area readings and conversations throughout February.

About the Author
Chris J. Parker is a Chicago-born author, entrepreneur, and former technology executive whose career spans journalism, startups, and leadership roles at IBM, Microsoft, Amazon, T-Mobile, and beyond. His work explores identity, place, creativity, and the quiet work of building connection across difference.

Chris Parker
Author
About

Chris J. Parker is a product leader, author, and creative storyteller whose work bridges technology, humanity, and culture. With a career spanning Fortune 100 companies, startups, and breakthrough AI platforms, Chris combines strategic vision with hands-on creative execution—from memoir writing and photography to music production and AI-driven video. His PR hub showcases the full scope of his work: innovative product leadership, compelling books, immersive visual art, and thought-provoking commentary on the future of AI. Whether launching new creative projects or shaping the next wave of digital experiences, Chris brings depth, authenticity, and a multidisciplinary perspective that resonates across industries.

