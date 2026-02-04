Chicago Author Chris J. Parker Releases Building Bridges: A Memoir in Honor of Black History Month

A new memoir by Chris J. Parker exploring race, identity, and the quiet labor of navigating life between worlds. Chris J. Parker, Chicago-born author and entrepreneur, releases Building Bridges: A Memoir in honor of Black History Month. Chris J. Parker’s parents on their wedding day—young, hopeful, and stepping into a future none of them could yet see.

A personal story of identity, ambition, and belonging—from the South Side of Chicago to the boardroom

Black history isn’t just something we inherit—it’s something we live, negotiate, and carry forward through the choices we make every day.” — Chris J. Parker

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recognition of Black History Month, Chicago-born author, startup founder, and former IBM, Microsoft, and Amazon leader Chris J. Parker announces the release of his new memoir, Building Bridges : A Memoir—a deeply personal account of growing up on Chicago’s South Side and navigating spaces that were not always designed to include him.Born to a Black father and a white mother, Parker grew up navigating cultural boundaries early—experiences that later shaped his leadership, writing, and sense of belonging.Rather than offering a traditional historical narrative, Building Bridges explores Black history through lived experience: classrooms, neighborhoods, newsrooms, startups, and corporate boardrooms. Parker reflects on what it means to build connection across lines of race, class, and culture—often quietly, often imperfectly—while refusing to leave parts of himself behind.“Black history isn’t just something we inherit—it’s something we live, negotiate, and carry forward,” Parker said. “This book is about learning how to move through the world when you don’t fully fit the categories people expect, and how those early lessons shaped the leader and creator I became.”A graduate of Kenwood Academy, Parker came of age in neighborhoods including Woodlawn, Jackson Park Highlands, and Hyde Park. His journey spans early work in journalism, leadership roles at global technology companies, and founding multiple startups—while remaining anchored to the Chicago communities that shaped him.Released during Black History Month, Building Bridges adds to contemporary Black memoirs that focus not only on struggle, but on reinvention, adaptability, and the often unseen labor of translating between worlds.The memoir is now available through the author’s website and major online retailers. Parker will mark the release with a series of Chicago-area readings and conversations throughout February.Chris J. Parker is a Chicago-born author, entrepreneur, and former technology executive whose career spans journalism, startups, and leadership roles at IBM, Microsoft, Amazon, T-Mobile, and beyond. His work explores identity, place, creativity, and the quiet work of building connection across difference.

