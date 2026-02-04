What Pennsylvanians Are Saying About Governor Shapiro’s 2026-27 Proposed Budget to Cut Costs, Create Opportunity, Strengthen Public Safety, Fund Education, and Get Stuff Done

“Thank you, Governor Shapiro, for making the safety of Pennsylvania’s children a priority.” “Raising the minimum wage would help neighbors not just survive, but live with a sense of dignity.” “We applaud Governor Shapiro’s commitment to prioritizing housing needs for all Pennsylvanians.” “I’d like to thank Governor Shapiro for his support and efforts to keep senior housing affordable in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro delivered his 2026-27 proposed budget address – a commonsense, fiscally responsible plan that focuses on driving economic growth, strengthening public education, enhancing public safety, and cutting costs. Governor Shapiro’s proposal builds on three years of historic progress and makes clear that Pennsylvania is on the rise.

Following his address, Pennsylvanians from all walks of life are sharing how the Governor’s proposed budget will positively impact their families, communities, and the future of the Commonwealth.

Here’s what Pennsylvanians are saying about Governor Shapiro’s 2026-27 budget proposal:

Tami D. Benton, MD, Psychiatrist-in-Chief, Frederick H. Allen Endowed Chair in Child Psychiatry, Children’s Hospital of Pennsylvania: “As the use of AI grows, we are learning more about its potential benefits and harms for young people, who are especially vulnerable to AI misuse. AI chatbots can mimic engaging conversations and offer homework assistance or mental health advice. Children and adolescents often cannot distinguish legitimate support from inappropriate or harmful mental health guidance. All of us who are involved in the lives of children should remain alert to this issue. Thank you, Governor Shapiro, for making the safety of Pennsylvania’s children a priority.”

Dan Verbo, President, Willow Run Residents’ Association: “On behalf of the senior home owners living on fixed incomes in The Village of Willow Run, Limerick, PA, I’d like to thank Governor Shapiro for his support and efforts to keep senior housing affordable in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Residents of 55+ communities such as ours, across the state, are under attack from uncaring corporations that have substantially raised rents, in our case over 50% in just the last year. Faceless entities whose only responsibility is to earn as much profit as possible for their shareholders. If behavior such as this is not placed in check by responsible laws, you will see grandparents unable to pay the inflationary increases in groceries, home repairs, medications, water, sewer and rent end up out on the streets living as homeless. Thank you again, Governor Shapiro.”

Rachel Gallegos, Community Legal Services: “Community Legal Services applauds Governor Shapiro’s commitment to prioritizing housing needs for all Pennsylvanians and his support for transfer on death deeds. Transfer on death deeds will help families across the Commonwealth, including CLS clients, to build and preserve intergenerational wealth and protect their family homes.”

Rachel Nagy, Principal, California Area School District: “Adequacy funding is not just another funding source, it is a powerful tool that allows responsible school districts to build on opportunities, close gaps, and deliver real outcomes for students. At California Area School District, adequacy funding has made a tremendous difference and we are deeply grateful.”

Shannon Kendrick, Assistant Director, Keystone Early Learning Center: “Thank you, Governor Shapiro, for recognizing those who dedicate themselves to teaching and caring for the youngest individuals in the Commonwealth. These children are our future, and those who pour their hearts and souls into childcare do so because it is their passion to guide young children as they grow and develop. We do not join this field for financial gain, because frankly, there is no financial gain to working in childcare. However, the investment in recruitment and retention grants can make a world of difference to the adults who love and care for these children. These grants help childcare workers feel appreciated, and as a manager, it can make it easier to fill positions with quality staff.”

Kathy Christiano, Preschool Teacher in Wayne, Pennsylvania & Member of the Pennsylvania Board of Education: “You really do see that this Administration cares deeply, not only about education, but about ensuring that we do what’s best for Pennsylvania’s children.”

Hallie Sill, High School English Teacher, Dauphin County: “I recently received my Master’s Degree from the University of Pittsburgh, and during my time there I had to do a full year of student teaching, and I received the student teacher stipend that Governor Shapiro proposed. I advocated for this proposal and I’m so glad it was approved, because it got me through the entire year of student teaching so I could focus on my studies. Investing more funding into teaching makes it possible for the most responsible, qualified teachers to fill the roles needed in our classrooms. Teachers are the building blocks of America, and investing in them is investing in the future of our youth and of the country.”

Shannon Menarde, Social Studies and Psychology Teacher, Swenson Arts and Technology High School: “I am sure that many people can agree that when you are in undergrad, money is tight. In my last semester of college, not only was I a full-time student attending classes, but I was also a full-time teacher – all unpaid. Balancing two jobs alone is not an easy task, let alone two jobs you do not receive a paycheck for. Knowing that I was receiving the student teaching stipend at the end of the semester, I was provided a generous sense of financial security. After I graduated, I was able to pursue different career opportunities that not just brought in financial stability, but one that was worthwhile and meaningful – all because of the stipend.”

Alexa Scheetz, High School Teacher, Berks County: “I put most of the stipend toward paying tuition, but it also gave me the freedom to work fewer hours at my campus job while still having money for groceries to pack lunches and meal prep. This gave me more time to lesson plan, grade, and set-up lab activities for my students. I’m now a high school physics and science teacher in Berks County.”

Jalen Steiner, Math Teacher, Perry County: “The student teaching stipend helped offset costs outside of the typical college payments like transportation to and from my student teaching placement, food for lunches, and materials. It also kept me motivated, feeing like I was working towards something as I was working all day both in the school and at home teaching/managing 5 different courses in my placement, which left me without time to hold a job if needed. With all this on my plate, I’d say this motivation helped prevent burnout that is unfortunately common in the teaching profession.”

Captain Tom Lenox, Erie Police Department & Coordinator of the Erie Police Athletic League (PAL): “As PAL started expanding to the east and west of the city, we were in between a rock and a hard place, and we didn’t know how we were actually going to fund our resources. So, we reached out to the Governor’s office and applied for a grant and Governor Shapiro was all in. He got a lot of information on our programming, got behind it, believed in it, and invested in our police department. We now have 103 officers involved in our program that are actively hands-on — and we don’t take that for granted.”

Keith and Deb Marsh, a retired couple from Montgomery County who were scammed by cyber criminals: “We’re sharing our story because we want people to know this can happen to anyone. We were embarrassed and ashamed — it took us six months to even talk about it — but scammers count on that silence. They isolate you, create panic, and make everything feel urgent, and before you know it, a lifetime of savings is gone. We worked our whole lives for that money. We’re veterans, caregivers, working people — and we were still targeted. That’s why we’re grateful Governor Shapiro took the time to listen to our story and is taking action to help protect other Pennsylvanians. If speaking up helps even one person pause, ask questions, or avoid what happened to us, then telling our story is worth it.”

Christine Ziemer, a Berks County resident who lives in a 55+ Manufactured Home Community: “Rising rents are putting families like mine in an impossible position. We moved to this community to be close to our daughter and it’s been a blessing, but the financial pressure keeps growing. I’m here to make sure people understand what this is doing to real families and to use my voice so others don’t have to face this alone.”

Nazira Turebayeva, Home Care Worker, Philadelphia: “Caregiving can be unsafe—sometimes the home is not clean or properly set up, and we don’t always know what situation we’ll walk into. We still show up, protect the client, and do essential work. Higher pay would reflect the risk and responsibility. We are responsible for people’s health and daily safety—medications, mobility, hygiene, and preventing accidents. This level of responsibility should not be paid under $12/hour.

Raditio Putro, Certified Nursing Assistant, Philadelphia: “Caregivers don’t just do a job—they carry the physical, emotional, and human weight of other people’s lives. That kind of responsibility deserves real pay.”

Governor Shapiro’s 2026-27 budget will build on the foundation the Shapiro Administration has constructed over the past three years and move Pennsylvania forward as Governor Shapiro continues working across the aisle to get stuff done and ensure people across the Commonwealth have the freedom to chart their own course and the opportunity to succeed.

