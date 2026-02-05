GreenRoad Recognizes a New Class of Fleet Elite Drivers, Setting a New Global Safety Benchmark

Home Safe with GreenRoad

GreenRoad honors 13,414 Fleet Elite drivers in 2025, including 789 Grand Masters, setting a global safety benchmark for excellence across 40+ countries.

For us, Fleet Elite isn’t about awards - it’s about culture” — Greg Wright, Head of Systems, UK Bus

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GreenRoad, a global leader in safety telematics, today announced its 2025 Fleet Elite honorees, recognizing 13,414 drivers, representing nearly 25% of its global driver base, for sustained excellence in safe and efficient driving. Among them, 789 drivers achieved the prestigious Grand Master designation, awarded to drivers who have maintained Fleet Elite status for ten consecutive years.

Fleet Elite status is earned through consistent, real-world performance. Drivers qualify by maintaining an average of five or fewer safety events per 10 hours of driving, across a minimum of 500 driving hours over the calendar year—demonstrating not just short-term improvement, but long-term behavioral change.

A Program Built Around Drivers, Not Just Data

“At its core, Fleet Elite is about people,” said Zohar Elhanani, CEO of GreenRoad. “These drivers show up every day, make thousands of small decisions behind the wheel, and choose to drive safely even when no one is watching. Our role is to support that commitment with clear, actionable insights - not to police behavior, but to reinforce good habits that save lives.”

Growing Global Impact

The 2025 Fleet Elite cohort reflects GreenRoad’s continued global expansion, with some organizations achieving Fleet Elite status for the first time. Today, fleets in more than 40 countries use GreenRoad technology to improve safety outcomes, reduce risk, and build stronger driver engagement.

Fleet Elite by the Numbers

13,414 drivers recognized as Fleet Elite in 2025

Drivers hail from 67 different customers and 123 divisions

789 Grand Masters with 10 consecutive years of elite performance

1 in 4 GreenRoad drivers meets the program’s rigorous safety standards

Customers See the Difference on the Road

“For us, Fleet Elite isn’t about awards - it’s about culture,” said Greg Wright, Head of Systems, UK Bus. “When drivers understand why safety matters and feel supported rather than monitored, performance follows. GreenRoad has helped us turn data into meaningful conversations, and over time, that’s changed how our drivers think, act, and look out for one another.”

For more information about GreenRoad’s Fleet Elite program and its impact on global fleet safety, visit www.greenroad.com.

