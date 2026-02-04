Intrinsic Interventions Launches VistaFlow Specialty Street Drug Cup to Detect Emerging High-Risk Substances

VistaFlow Test Cups, Oral Fluids Test, and Dip Cards

Specialty Street Drug Cup Released That Instantly Detects Emerging Street and Prescription Drugs of Abuse

Street drugs today look very different than they did even a few years ago. This cup was built specifically for what our clients are encountering in the field.” — Kelly Burdge

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intrinsic Interventions, an industry-leading provider of point-of-care, onsite drug screening devices with nearly two decades of experience, announces the release of its VistaFlow Specialty Street Drug Cup . This new 12-panel device instantly detects emerging and high-risk street and prescription drugs that continue to impact public safety, corrections, treatment programs, and community services nationwide.The Specialty Street Drug Cup expands the VistaFlow product line to address substances increasingly encountered by criminal justice agencies, social service organizations, treatment providers, and compliance professionals. As patterns of drug misuse evolve beyond traditional opioids and stimulants, Intrinsic Interventions developed this device to help professionals identify substances often not detected by traditional instant drug screen panels, but which carry significant health and safety risks.“Street drugs today look very different than they did even a few years ago,” a company spokesperson said. “This cup was built specifically for what our clients are encountering in the field—substances that complicate supervision, treatment, and public safety efforts.” These substances reflect a cross-section of synthetic opioids, dissociatives, hallucinogens, designer drugs, and adulterants increasingly found in street-level drug abuse.The VistaFlow Specialty Street Drug Cup detects the following 12 substances:• Fentanyl• Nitazenes (synthetic opioid)• Tianeptine (“gas station heroin”)• Xylazine (“tranq”)• Psilocybin (“magic mushrooms”)• 3,4-Methylenedioxyprovalerone (MDPV – bath salts)• Kratom• Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD)• N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT)• Gabapentin• Ketamine• Synthetic Marijuana (K2/Spice)The VistaFlow Specialty Street Drug Cup also includes three adulteration markers—pH, oxidants, and creatinine—key components of urinary specimen validity testing (SVT) used to ensure sample integrity by detecting adulteration and dilution.Impact and prevalence driving demandAccording to national public health and law enforcement reporting, fentanyl and fentanyl-analog contamination remains a leading contributor to overdose deaths, often appearing in non-opioid drugs without the user’s knowledge. Nitazenes, a newer class of synthetic opioids, have emerged as potent fentanyl alternatives, raising concern among toxicologists and first responders due to their extreme strength and detection challenges.Xylazine, a non-opioid veterinary sedative, has become a frequent adulterant in illicit drug supplies, complicating overdose response and treatment outcomes. Meanwhile, substances such as gabapentin and tianeptine are increasingly misused due to their availability and psychoactive effects, particularly within correctional and supervision settings.Hallucinogens including LSD, psilocybin, and DMT continue to appear in community and street drug markets, often perceived as low risk despite documented cognitive and behavioral effects. Ketamine misuse has expanded beyond medical contexts, while synthetic marijuana products remain unpredictable due to constantly changing chemical formulations.Emerging stimulant-like compounds such as MDPV and plant-derived substances like kratom further complicate monitoring efforts, especially in environments where polysubstance use is common.“Many of these substances are not captured by traditional test panels,” the spokesperson said. “Yet they are increasingly present in the populations our clients serve. This product was designed to close that gap.”Built for professional useThe VistaFlow Specialty Street Drug Cup is designed for ease of use in professional environments, delivering rapid results that support timely decision-making. It is suited for corrections departments, probation and parole programs, treatment providers, social service agencies, and organizations requiring consistent, defensible screening tools.Intrinsic Interventions has served the drug testing industry since 2007, providing instant screening products and access to certified laboratory confirmation services when required. Programs using VistaFlow products can transition seamlessly from onsite screening to GC/MS or LC-MS/MS confirmation through national laboratory partners, supporting compliance and evidentiary standards.VistaFlow products are distributed directly through Intrinsic Interventions and authorized channels, helping ensure product integrity and proper use. This controlled distribution approach differentiates VistaFlow from consumer-grade testing products and supports the company’s emphasis on accuracy, reliability, and customer support.AvailabilityNow available through Intrinsic Interventions. Additional product information and ordering details are available at MyVistaFlow.com or by contacting customer support at (866) 210-2272.About Intrinsic InterventionsFounded in 2007, Intrinsic Interventions provides professional drug testing products and services through its VistaFlow brand. The company supports criminal justice agencies, social service organizations, corrections departments, treatment programs, and workplaces with reliable screening tools and confirmation services designed to meet modern drug detection challenges.

