RxParadigm Announces National Go-Live of Tungsten+PLUS 340B Claims Platform MFP Reconciliation and Dispute Resolution

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RxParadigm, an end-to-end 340B drug administration platform with integrated capabilities to effectuate Medicare Maximum Fair Price (MFP) requirements, announced that its Tungsten+PLUS™ 340B claims platform is now live for hospitals nationwide.

The Tungsten+PLUS™ platform delivers comprehensive downstream services, including MFP claims reconciliation, dispute resolution, and compliance-ready workflows. The platform provides Health Systems with a scalable and transparent solution as MFP and 340B frameworks increasingly converge.

Through strategic partnerships with large national and university-affiliated hospitals and health systems, RxParadigm supports a centralized 340B claims infrastructure powered by Tungsten+PLUS™. Tungsten+PLUS™ is designed to increase transparency, ensure compliance, and strengthen the overall integrity of the 340B program.

While federal 340B rebate pilot submissions remain on hold, MFP implementation continues to advance through CMS-defined operational pathways, including Medicare Transaction Facilitator (MTF) reporting and validation processes. Effective MFP execution requires precise, claim-level validation against 340B utilization to prevent duplicate discounts and ensure pricing integrity across Part D and emerging Part B workflows. Tungsten+PLUS™ operationalizes these requirements by aligning MTF data feeds with covered entity and wholesaler transaction records, reconciling reimbursement variances on a timely basis, and maintaining audit-ready classification and documentation to support structured, good-faith dispute resolution in accordance with current CMS guidance.

The RxParadigm platform enables drug manufacturers, payers, and covered entities to review and verify claims through a centralized and transparent system—significantly reducing the risk of duplicate discounts, fragmented data flows, and administrative inefficiencies.

As policy changes governing access to 340B pricing continue to emerge, Tungsten+PLUS™ delivers a scalable, enterprise-grade solution that enables compliance through automated claim classification, transaction validation, and audit-ready controls without operational disruption or reliance on manual workarounds. These evolving requirements encompass rebate administration and require centralized data aggregation, controlled submission and approval of workflows, and validated purchasing and pricing reconciliation across wholesaler data feeds.

By implementing Tungsten+PLUS™, hospitals are taking proactive steps to reinforce operational integrity while demonstrating responsible and transparent 340B program management.

“With the growing disconnects between MFP and 340B, having a platform that not only brings the data together but also supports dispute resolution is increasingly important,” said Kristjon (KJ) Lindgren, PharmD, 340B Program Director at HonorHealth. “RxParadigm helps us navigate that complexity across TPAs, giving us greater confidence in both our classifications and our financial outcomes.”

Katy Felice Lees, of University of Rochester Medicine, added: “We initially contracted with RxParadigm to support our organization with HRSA’s 340B rebate policy. We particularly value the Tungsten+PLUS™ platform’s ability to centralize and manage all in-scope transactions, significantly streamlining our operations. Given the delay in the 340B rebate pilot, RxParadigm’s adaptability has been critical. We are now seamlessly transitioning to use the platform to manage MTF and Beacon MFP reporting data alongside our internal 340B transaction identification. This integrated solution is exactly what we need to connect these data sources and ensure comprehensive management of our MFP obligations.”

“The 340B program is entering a period of significant structural change,” said Mesfin Tegenu, Chief Executive Officer of RxParadigm. “By launching a comprehensive, end-to-end platform designed to support evolving 340B program requirements, and by prioritizing MFP compliance, transparency, and dispute resolution, Tungsten+PLUS™ is helping establish a more durable, accountable, and operationally sound 340B ecosystem.”

The RxParadigm platform is already delivering results across multiple states, with Health Systems nationwide increasingly choosing to lead with transparency, compliance, and operational accountability.

About RxParadigm

RxParadigm is a healthcare technology company delivering enterprise-grade solutions for 340B drug administration, Medicare MFP effectuation, and end-to-end claims validation. Its Tungsten+PLUS™ platform is designed to support hospitals, manufacturers, payers, providers and wholesalers with compliance-ready workflows, transparency, and dispute resolution across complex drug pricing programs.

For more information, please visit:

visit www.rxparadigm.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.