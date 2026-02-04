Innovative Payments Association Announces Updated 2026 Board of Directors and Officers

IPA announced its 2026 Board and officers, naming new leaders and releasing its 2025 Annual Report highlighting advocacy, growth, and engagement.

Dane (James) has been deeply engaged with the IPA and its core initiatives, including our annual conference and compliance boot camp. We’re pleased to welcome him into this leadership role.” — Brian Tate, IPA President & CEO

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Innovative Payments Association (IPA) today announced its 2026 Board of Directors and officers, including several new appointments. The Board represents a broad cross-section of the electronic payments ecosystem and brings deep regulatory, legal, and operational expertise to the association.“IPA’s officers bring deep experience and a strong understanding of the rapidly evolving payments landscape,” said IPA President and CEO Brian Tate. “Their leadership will help ensure the association remains a trusted voice for the industry in Washington and beyond.”After serving as Board Chair, Alicia Reid, Associate General Counsel and Vice President at U.S. Bank, has voluntarily stepped down. Reid’s tenure was marked by steady leadership and a strong commitment to advancing the IPA’s growth and policy engagement.“Alicia brought thoughtfulness, integrity, and a deep understanding of the payments ecosystem to every discussion,” said Tate. “On behalf of the Board and our members, I want to sincerely thank her for her service and meaningful contributions to the association.”IPA officers provide strategic leadership as the association advances its mission to advocate for innovation, consumer access, and responsible public policy across the payments ecosystem.The 2026 Executive Committee will be led by Interim Chairman Dane James, Head of Sales at Discover Financial Services, a longtime supporter of IPA programming and member engagement.“Dane has been deeply engaged with the IPA and its core initiatives, including our annual conference and compliance boot camp,” said Tate. “We’re pleased to welcome him into this leadership role and look forward to his continued service on behalf of our members.”Supporting James will be:• Vice Chair: Joan Herman, EVP, Operations, Paysign• Treasurer: Amy Lauck, Deputy General Counsel, Pathward• Secretary: Eric Schurr, Chief Strategy Officer, Sunrise BanksAdditionally, the board comprises the following directors:• The Bancorp Bank N.A.: Brian Axell, Managing Director, Deputy General Counsel, Fintech Strategies• Blackhawk Network: Stephanie O’Brien, Associate General Counsel• Cardaq Limited: Hugo Remi, Chief Executive Officer• Chime: Nick Stowell, Head of Government Advocacy• CPI Card Group: Peggy O’Leary, Prepaid Sales Director• Daily Pay: Claudia Flores, Vice President, Public Policy; Financial Services and Emerging Technologies (new)• Expanse Financial Technologies: Michael Gaspar, Chief Executive Officer• Fidelity Information Services (FIS): Jakob Harrison, Vice President and General Manager, Filtered Spend and Prepaid Payment Solutions• Fifth Third Bank: John Piazza, Head of Product, Newline• Green Dot Corporation: Amy Pugh, General Counsel• H&R Block: Kathleen Ryan, Vice President and Deputy General Counsel• InComm: Ben Bryant, Associate General Counsel, Financial Services & Division Counsel, Marketing• Instant: Heather Heebner, Senior Vice President, Regulatory and Treasury Compliance• Onbe: Ed Woodson, Chief Legal Officer• Paysafe: Chris Stromberg, Vice President & Head of US Government Affairs (new)• Q2: Scott McCormack, Vice President Relationships, Operations, Implementations• Stream: Kevin Lefton, Head of Legal & Compliance, North America (new)• Stride Bank: Mark Sumby, Senior Vice President• Visa: Saj Imam, Sr. Director, U.S. PrepaidAnnual ReportFurther, during the meeting, the IPA also released its 2025 Annual Report , highlighting a year of significant policy engagement, member growth, and industry leadership. Key highlights include:• Expanded federal and state advocacy on priority issues, including earned wage access, prepaid accounts, and emerging payments technologies• Increased member engagement through in-person conferences, webinars, and working groups, with record participation in IPA events• Continued leadership on financial inclusion initiatives and education efforts that support consumers, businesses, and government partnersAbout the IPAThe Innovative Payments Association (IPA) is the leading voice of the electronic payments sector, including prepaid products, mobile wallets, and person-to-person (P2P) technology for consumers, businesses, and governments at all levels. The IPA encourages the efficient use of electronic payments, cultivates financial inclusion through educating and empowering consumers, and represents the industry before legislative and regulatory bodies. To learn more about IPA, visit ipa.org

