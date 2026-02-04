Sholdon Daniels Endorsed by National Women’s Prayer and Voting Army

Sholdon Daniels pictured with his wife and children.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a powerful show of faith and unity, the National Women’s Prayer and Voting Army has officially endorsed Sholdon Daniels in the primary race for U.S. House in Texas' 30th Congressional District. The national organization—known for activating prayer-driven grassroots action among Christian women—has pledged its full support behind Sholdon's campaign to restore faith, family, and freedom in America.“We are honored to support conservative candidates across Texas who are committed to strong leadership and values-based government,” said Delaney Book of the National Women’s Prayer and Voting Army. “Sholdon has proven to be a bold defender of biblical values, a voice for the voiceless, and a leader who puts God first. We are mobilizing our army behind his campaign.”The endorsement signals growing momentum among faith-based voters and underscores Sholdon’s commitment to pro-life policy, parental rights, religious liberty, and constitutional integrity.“I am deeply honored to receive the endorsement of the National Women’s Prayer and Voting Army,” said Sholdon Daniels. “This campaign is grounded in the belief that God, not government, is our highest authority—and I will never back down from that truth. Together, we are rising up to protect our families, our children, and our nation’s future.”The endorsement includes the support of prayer warriors and voter mobilization volunteers in key communities. The campaign will be collaborating with local and national faith networks to turn this spiritual alignment into civic action at the ballot box.About the National Women’s Prayer and Voting ArmyThe National Women’s Prayer and Voting Army is a nationwide movement of Christian women committed to prayer, voter education, and voter mobilization on behalf of America’s future. Through coordinated prayer campaigns and election mobilization, the group empowers women of faith to shape the moral and political future of the nation.Follow Sholdon Daniels on X at @SholdonDaniels

