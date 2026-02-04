Aeras Aviation Reveals Expansion Plans and New Dubai Facilities at MRO Middle East

Demetrios Bradshaw - CEO at Aeras Aviation Logo Aeras Aviation

The company unveils expansion plans and new Dubai facilities at MRO Middle East, supporting its next phase of growth and operational scale.

This phase of growth reflects a deliberate and disciplined approach” — Demetrios Bradshaw

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aeras Aviation , a global aviation asset management and aftermarket services company, today announced the expansion of its Middle East operations with new facilities in Dubai and the launch of additional programs to support long-term growth in the global aviation market.The announcement was made at MRO Middle East, marking a key milestone in the company’s next phase of strategic development.As part of the expansion, Aeras Aviation has doubled its warehouse capacity from 25,000 to 50,000 square feet in response to rising demand and strengthened partnerships with technology providers and aviation stakeholders across the region.“This phase of growth reflects a deliberate and disciplined approach,” said Demetrios Bradshaw , Chief Executive Officer of Aeras Aviation. “Over the past two years, we focused on building the right foundation in terms of people, infrastructure, quality systems, and geographic reach. These investments now position Aeras Aviation to support the next cycle of global aviation growth in a scalable and sustainable way.”Dubai Expansion and New FacilitiesIn addition to its existing warehouse facility in Dubai South, Aeras Aviation is investing in two new facilities at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub, dedicated to engine storage and preservation. These facilities will also function as an exchange hub, enabling rapid Aircraft on Ground (AOG) support for regional carriers.The strategic location, adjacent to major aviation operators, is expected to significantly enhance logistical efficiency and response times.The company has also launched a new Leasing Division, designed to support sustainability initiatives by extending asset lifecycles and optimizing capital utilization.Programs and ServicesNew initiatives introduced as part of the expansion include:- Specialized consignment programs for newly onboarded customers- The Harvest Program, focused on asset value optimization and lifecycle management- Expanded engine storage and preservation services- Operational GrowthOver the past 12 months, Aeras Aviation has recorded strong operational momentum, including:- A 50% increase in human capital- Fivefold growth in procured, serviceable assets- A 300% increase in asset teardowns- Establishment of dedicated Trading and Leasing Departments- International recognition of its ASA-certified warehouse operations in MiamiQuality and ComplianceAeras Aviation maintains ASA-100 certification and has successfully completed ASA and ISO audits with zero non-conformances, reinforcing its commitment to operational excellence, compliance, and continuous improvement.Strategic Role of DubaiDubai continues to serve as a critical aviation hub linking Western markets with Asia-Pacific and Africa. Industry forecasts indicate that the Asia-Pacific aviation market could eventually match or exceed the size of the U.S. market, while Africa is expected to account for approximately one-third of the world’s population by 2050, underscoring the region’s long-term strategic importance.OutlookLooking ahead to 2026, Aeras Aviation plans to continue expanding its talent base across the UAE and global operations, while investing in digital transformation initiatives, including advanced HR systems and integrated operational dashboards. Capital expenditure plans for the next five years remain under review, with options for both organic growth and external investment.

