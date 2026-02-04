Thomas Simeone Featured on Fox 5 and Fox 5 DC Discussing Aviation Safety One Year After the DCA Collision

Thomas Simeone sitting down with Fox 5 DC

Simeone examines safety progress, accountability, and lessons learned following the deadly mid-air crash near Reagan National Airport.

Public awareness and informed discussion play an important role in preventing future tragedies.” — Thomas Simeone

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- January 29 marked one year since 67 people lost their lives in a tragic mid-air collision over the Potomac River. As families, first responders, and aviation professionals reflected on the lasting impact of the crash, Thomas Simeone , Managing Partner of Simeone & Miller, LLP, was featured in two Fox 5 segments examining what has changed and what still demands accountability since the deadly collision.On January 29, Simeone appeared on Fox 5 in a sit-down interview with aviation expert and WTOP reporter Dan Ronan, discussing developments in aviation safety and responsibility in the year following the collision.In a separate appearance, Simeone was featured in Fox 5 DC’s one-year-later special, which brought together victims’ families, first responders, and aviation experts to reflect on the crash and its aftermath. As part of the special, Simeone joined Ella Atkins, Head of the Department of Aerospace and Ocean Engineering, to provide legal and safety insights.“These conversations are critical—not only to honor the lives lost, but to ensure that safety reforms and accountability remain at the forefront,” said Simeone. “Public awareness and informed discussion play an important role in preventing future tragedies.”Simeone & Miller continues to advocate for individuals and families affected by aviation accidents, drawing on decades of trial experience and a commitment to accountability in complex, high-stakes cases.About Simeone & Miller, LLPSimeone & Miller, LLP is a personal injury law firm representing clients across Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. The firm is committed to delivering results-driven legal strategies while maintaining a personal, compassionate approach to client representation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.