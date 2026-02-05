INNOCEAN Renews Global Media Mandate with Havas Media Network

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following an internal review on behalf of all Hyundai Motor Group brands across their key regions, INNOCEAN has renewed its global media partnership with Havas Media Network Havas’ mandate comprises the Hyundai, Kia and Genesis brands across Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, managed in collaboration with INNOCEAN’s international team in Seoul, its European team in Frankfurt, its Middle East team in Dubai, and its Asia Pacific teams in New Delhi and Jakarta.This renewal between INNOCEAN and Havas Media Network looks towards the future with a growing emphasis on data and technology to effectively connect the acquisition, conversion and retention of Hyundai Motor Group’s ever more diverse global customer base.“We are pleased to extend our partnership with Havas Media Network, reflecting our shared commitment to delivering stronger, data-led media performance across key global markets. Together, we will continue to accelerate growth by creating more connected and effective customer experiences for Hyundai Motor Group brands,” said Steve Jun, Head of Global Business at INNOCEAN.“INNOCEAN and Havas Media Network have a shared commitment to innovation, impact and global excellence at scale,” shared Peter Mears, Global CEO, Havas Media Network. “In extending our storied relationship, we look forward to driving transformative business outcomes through Converged.AI, creating seamless, data-driven media experiences that are as innovative as the Hyundai Motor Group brands we proudly champion.”INNOCEAN’s renewal with Havas Media Network officially commenced in January 2026.About Havas Media NetworkHavas Media Network combines human ingenuity with machine intelligence to drive clients’ business growth. Through our operating model – Converged.AI – we help brands stay relevant and grow in a world that never stands still. We are part of Havas, one of the world’s largest integrated content, media and communications groups with nearly 23,000 people working across media, creative, production and technology. Havas Media Network creates personalized and seamlessly-connected customer journeys through future-forward capabilities in activation (Havas Play), commerce & performance (Havas Market) and data & tech through (CSA). Our agencies are home to more than 10,000 media specialists across +140 countries, with 73 Villages that bring together talented people across all disciplines to work side-by-side to serve our clients. Clients include BBC, Canal+, Credit Agricole, Decathlon, Dolce & Gabbana, EDF, Emirates, Fidelity Investments, Grupo Carso, Hyundai, Jacobs Douwe Egberts, Kia, Leroy Merlin, Lidl, LVMH, PNC Bank, Puma, Reckitt Benckiser, Red Bull, Sanofi, Shell, Telefonica, YUM Brands, among many others. For more information, visit the website or follow Havas Media Network on LinkedIn @Havas Media Network or Instagram @havas_media_network.About INNOCEANINNOCEAN is a global marketing and communications company headquartered in Seoul, Korea with operations in over 23 countries located in the Americas, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, and more than 4,000 creative individuals around the world. Launched in May 2005, INNOCEAN leads marketing and communications strategies and implementation for a wide array of global and local brands. With its extensive experience working with numerous large-scale global tentpole events in sports, auto, expos and others, as well as its growing investment in and commitment to creative contents, digital, big data, platform and mobility services, INNOCEAN is valued by clients for its ability to provide sophisticated and comprehensive marketing solutions. For more information, visit the website.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.