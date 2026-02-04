GS Exterior Experts Aligns with Colorado’s New Wildfire Resiliency Standards to Help Homeowners and HOAs Reduce Risk

GS Exterior Experts aligns exterior upgrades with Colorado’s wildfire resiliency standards, helping homeowners and HOAs reduce risk and protect properties

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colorado contractor expands wildfire-resistant siding, roofing, decking, venting and building-envelope solutions for communities in high-risk Wildland-Urban Interface (WUI) zones

GS Exterior Experts, a leading Colorado exterior renovation contractor serving residential and multifamily communities, announced today that the company has aligned its exterior replacement systems and installation practices with Colorado’s evolving wildfire resiliency requirements and Wildland-Urban Interface (WUI) best practices to help homeowners and HOAs better protect properties in high-risk areas.

As wildfire exposure and ember intrusion continue to threaten neighborhoods across the Front Range and mountain communities, building departments, insurers, and property managers are placing greater emphasis on ignition-resistant materials, sealed building envelopes, and defensible construction methods. GS Exterior Experts now integrates these principles into every siding, roofing, window, deck and exterior upgrade project.

Using products like James hardie siding, Azek pvc decking and Decra stone coated metal roofing.

“Wildfire resilience isn’t just about one product — it’s about the entire exterior system working together,” said Keith Vigil, Owner of GS Exterior Experts. “From ember-resistant venting to proper flashing details and ignition-resistant cladding, we focus on the small installation details that make a big difference in protecting homes and multifamily buildings.”

Exterior upgrades designed to reduce vulnerability

About GS Exterior Experts

GS Exterior Experts is a Colorado-based exterior remodeling contractor specializing in siding replacement, roofing, windows, doors, and full building-envelope upgrades for residential homes and multifamily communities. Known for its “Golden Standard Quality” approach, the company focuses on durability, performance, and long-term protection for Colorado properties.

