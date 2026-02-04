Ginnis, Krathen & Zelnick, P.A. Announces William A. Volet as Partner

William Volet, Ginnis, Krathen, & Zelnick

This firm values hard work, preparation, and putting clients first —principles that align perfectly with how I’ve always practiced law.” — William Volet

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are proud to announce that William A. Volet has been named a partner at Ginnis, Krathen, & Zelnick (GKZ).

As a collective firm, we recognize Will’s extensive courtroom experience and significant contribution to the firm’s litigation practice since joining in 2020.

Most notably, Will exhibits a special ability to connect with those who are often suffering through some of life’s greatest challenges. Will has proven time and again that lawyering is more than taking a deposition or stepping into a courtroom. His empathy, patience, and unwavering commitment to stand up for those without a voice make us proud to call Will our partner.

Mr. Volet focuses his skillset in a variety of complex practice areas, including catastrophic personal injury and wrongful death litigation stemming from bicycle, auto, and trucking negligence, roadway defects, premises liability, sexual assault, and complex product liability cases. The results of Will’s hard work are evident in his securing of seven-figure verdicts and life-changing results for his clients.

We congratulate Will and all that he has accomplished. “Will has earned this partnership through grit, integrity, and an exceptional command of the courtroom,” said Eric Ginnis, founding partner of Ginnis, Krathen & Zelnick. “He brings a rare combination of trial experience, strategic thinking, compassion, and calm leadership under pressure. Our clients benefit every day from his background as a prosecutor and his ability to think outside of the box and find strategies and solutions for complex situations that only the most trained eye could see.”

“I’m honored to become a partner at Ginnis, Krathen & Zelnick,” said Volet. “This firm values hard work, preparation, and putting clients first —principles that align perfectly with how I’ve always practiced law. I’m grateful for the trust of my partners and excited to continue building something special together.”

Learn more about Ginnis, Krathen & Zelnick

About Ginnis, Krathen & Zelnick, P.A.

Ginnis, Krathen & Zelnick, P.A. is a Fort Lauderdale personal injury law firm providing personalized representation. The firm has won multi-million dollar verdicts for clients in all areas of negligence, accidents, personal injury, and medical and legal malpractice. Learn more at GKZLegal.com.

