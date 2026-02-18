Florida Physician Dr. Neelam Perry Launches U.S. Senate Campaign, Pledging Accountability, Medical Freedom, and Reform

Dr. Neelam Taneja Perry, Independent Candidate for U.S. Senate (FL)

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Neelam Taneja Perry, a Florida physician with decades of experience in front-line medical care, announced today that she is launching a campaign for the United States Senate, citing deep dissatisfaction with Washington dysfunction, entrenched partisanship, and the growing influence of corporate and special interests over public policy.

“I’m not a politician. I’m a doctor,” Perry said. “I’ve spent my career solving problems where excuses aren’t acceptable and outcomes matter. That kind of accountability is missing in Washington today.” Perry said her decision to run was driven by frustration with both political parties and a belief that Congress has become more focused on fundraising, ideology, and political theater than on delivering results for the American people.

“For too long, Floridians have been forced to choose between party loyalty and effective leadership,” she said. “Both parties talk. Neither fixes anything. Meanwhile, families, seniors, and small businesses pay the price.”

With decades of experience navigating complex healthcare systems under pressure, Perry argues that her professional background offers a sharp contrast to what she described as the culture of excuses in Congress. “In medicine, failure has consequences,” Perry said. “In Washington, failure is rewarded with re-election campaigns, cable news appearances, and bigger fundraising totals.”

Perry’s senate campaign will focus on several core priorities, including border security, medical freedom, government accountability, and economic stability for working families and seniors. She has emphasized the need for secure and lawful border enforcement, arguing that public safety and national sovereignty are foundational responsibilities of the federal government. “A secure border isn’t optional,” Perry said. “It’s basic national security, and Floridians deserve leadership that treats it that way.”

As a physician, Perry has been outspoken about what she describes as the growing dominance of bureaucracy and corporate interests in healthcare policy. She argues that patients and doctors have been pushed aside by systems driven by politics and profit rather than outcomes. “Healthcare decisions should be guided by science, ethics, and patient welfare — not political pressure or corporate profit,” she said. “Medical decisions belong in exam rooms, not in Washington agencies.”

Perry has also pledged to protect Medicare and Social Security while addressing waste, fraud, and mismanagement. She said fiscal responsibility and honoring commitments to seniors are not mutually exclusive. “We can protect seniors and taxpayers at the same time,” Perry said. “What’s been missing is competent leadership willing to tell the truth and do the work.”

While acknowledging the challenges of a statewide campaign, Perry said she is running to offer voters a real alternative to establishment politics. She has pledged not to be beholden to party bosses or corporate political action committees. “I don’t owe party leaders anything. I don’t owe corporate PACs anything,” Perry said. “My loyalty is to the people of Florida and to the Constitution.”

Her campaign will prioritize direct voter engagement, grassroots organizing, and coalition-building across party lines, appealing to Republicans, Democrats, and the growing number of voters who identify as independent or unaffiliated.

Political observers note that voter dissatisfaction with both major parties has increased in recent years, creating opportunities for candidates who can credibly present themselves as reform-minded alternatives. “Floridians are tired of chaos, corruption, and incompetence,” Perry said. “They want leaders who are calm, capable, and focused on results — not slogans.”

The campaign will begin with a statewide listening tour, with stops planned across South Florida, Central Florida, Tampa Bay, and the Panhandle. Perry said she intends to meet directly with healthcare workers, veterans, seniors, small business owners, and working families to hear their concerns and priorities.

“I’m not running to join a political club,” Perry said. “I’m running to serve. Florida deserves leadership that puts people first — and I’m ready to do the work.”

For more information about Dr. Neelam Taneja Perry’s campaign, visit the official campaign website at perryforfl.com.

