ACON Launches 13ft & 16ft HD Pro Trampolines Plus Gen 2.0 Round Sizes For UK Gardens

Rectangle Trampoline ACON X in Garden with 2 children playing 14ft Trampoline ACON UK in garden with children playing on it children playing on rectangle garden trampoline from ACON UK

Happy Hideouts expands the ACON range with HD Pro performance garden trampolines, Gen 2.0 round sizes, and the flagship ACON X, available across the UK.

UK customers want premium trampolines that match how they use their gardens, from rectangular performance set-ups to larger round family sizes. The expanded ACON range makes choosing simpler.” — Warren, Founding Director Happy Hideouts

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Happy Hideouts , the UK distributor for ACON, today announced the arrival of the new ACON 13ft and 16ft HD Pro models, expanding the brand’s premium line of rectangular trampolines designed for performance-focused backyard use. The release also includes the refreshed Gen 2.0 round trampoline range, now available in popular garden sizes: 10ft, 12ft, 14ft, and 15ft.Customers can explore the full range of rectangular and round trampolines available for UK gardens online.As demand rises for bigger, more stable garden trampolines that suit active families and older jumpers, the new HD Pro additions are built to support controlled bounce, longer jump zones, and a more “training-ready” feel often associated with trampoline for adults use cases and confident teen jumpers. For households choosing between shapes, many buyers consider a rectangle trampoline for performance-style jumping, while a round trampoline remains a classic option for general garden fun and all-ages play.HD Pro: Performance Garden Trampolines In 13ft And 16ftThe ACON HD Pro 13ft and 16ft models are positioned as performance garden trampolines, ideal for users who want the benefits of a larger jumping surface and the geometry of a rectangle trampoline with net options commonly preferred for structured backyard set-ups. The longer bed length of rectangular designs can appeal to jumpers practising technique, building confidence, or simply wanting more space and consistency during family sessions.For customers comparing sizes, the jump zone is only part of the decision. A larger frame can also influence how the trampoline sits within a garden layout and how it’s used day-to-day. Families often look for a trampoline that can handle regular use, accommodate multiple age groups (with appropriate supervision rules), and feel stable during frequent sessions throughout spring and summer.Gen 2.0 Round: Clear UK Garden Sizes (10ft, 12ft, 14ft, 15ft)Alongside the HD Pro expansion, the Gen 2.0 round line gives UK shoppers straightforward size choices that map to real garden spaces. The updated range includes a 10ft trampoline for more compact gardens, a versatile 12ft trampoline for mixed-age households, the ever-popular 14ft trampoline for bigger family set-ups, and a spacious 15ft trampoline option for customers who want maximum room while staying within a round format.As the UK distributor, Happy Hideouts offers a dedicated selection of ACON trampolines in the UK including HD Pro, Gen 2.0 round sizes, and ACON X.For many buyers, round shapes are familiar and easy to plan around, while size selection often comes down to how much clear space is available around the frame. When planning a trampoline position, customers typically consider access routes for delivery, the location of fences or hedges, and a safe clearance zone that keeps the trampoline away from obstacles. Choosing the right size can also help households feel confident that the trampoline fits the garden without dominating it.Rectangular vs Round: How Customers ChooseWhile both shapes can be great for backyard fun, there are common reasons customers lean one way or the other. A rectangular trampoline is often selected by households who want a more performance-oriented feel, including families with confident jumpers who value a longer bed and a consistent jump pattern. A round trampoline is often chosen for classic garden use and broad appeal across different ages.This is why the latest launch focuses on giving UK customers more options across both styles: the new HD Pro sizes for those prioritising performance, and the Gen 2.0 round range for families who want straightforward sizing and familiar garden set-ups.Flagship Option: ACON XFor shoppers looking at the very top end of the range, Happy Hideouts also highlights the ACON X, the brand’s flagship premium model and a strong seller for customers who want a statement, performance-led trampoline. Demand for the ACON X trampoline reflects growing interest in high-spec backyard set-ups where build quality and jump feel are key decision factors.Fitness Range: Rebounders And “Fitness Trampoline” SearchesHappy Hideouts also carries ACON’s fitness range for those looking for indoor training options, including fitness rebounders often referred to as a fitness trampoline — a compact, low-impact format that supports cardio-style movement, balance work, and everyday home exercise. For customers who want year-round training in smaller spaces, rebounders can offer a practical alternative to garden-based set-ups.Safety, Use, And Ongoing CareFor any trampoline purchase, safety and upkeep remain key considerations. Many households look for clear guidance on safe use rules, including one-at-a-time jumping, age-appropriate supervision, and routine checks of wear components. Regular maintenance is typically part of long-term ownership: keeping the area clear, checking the net and frame pads, and ensuring the trampoline remains level and stable through changing weather conditions.“UK customers are increasingly looking for premium trampolines that fit the way they use their gardens — whether that’s a rectangular performance set-up or a large round trampoline for family sessions,” said Warren, Founding Director of Happy Hideouts. “With the HD Pro 13ft and 16ft models, the Gen 2.0 round sizes, and the flagship ACON X now available, we’re giving shoppers clearer choices across both styles.”The new ACON models are available now for UK customers, with delivery options across the country.

Garden Trampoline ACON 16HD Pro Parent Review of Happy Hideouts

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.