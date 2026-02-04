Ethan Crump: Turning Opportunity into Leadership at Next Era Management Group

Ethan Crump, CEO of Next Era Management Group, shares his journey from upstate New York to entrepreneurship, leadership, and business growth in Florida.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Next Era Management Group , a Florida-based sales and marketing firm, continues to expand its operations under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer Ethan Crump. Built on a foundation of direct sales, leadership development, and people-focused growth, the company reflects Crump’s unconventional path from upstate New York to business ownership and executive leadership.Crump’s journey into entrepreneurship began far from the boardroom. Raised in upstate New York, he initially aspired to become a New York State Trooper. While the career appealed to his sense of structure and service, Crump ultimately determined that the role offered limited long-term growth and entrepreneurial opportunity. Seeking a future with greater flexibility, upward mobility, and personal development, he began looking beyond traditional career paths.That search led Crump and several friends to make a pivotal decision: they packed up and relocated to Florida in pursuit of better opportunities. The transition was not without hardship. During his first week in Florida, Crump experienced homelessness while working to secure employment and stable housing. Despite the challenges, he remained focused on establishing himself in a new environment.Early Sales Experience and Career RedirectionCrump’s first role in Florida was at a call center sales position. While the job provided income and exposure to sales fundamentals, he found the environment limiting and misaligned with his long-term goals. Rather than settling, Crump continued exploring alternative opportunities that would allow for professional growth, leadership development, and eventual business ownership.His search led him to NCO’s Enterprise, an organization led by entrepreneur Andrew Agustin. At the time, Crump was seeking more than just a job. He wanted a structured path toward entrepreneurship. Prior to joining NCO’s Enterprise, Crump stated that he wished someone had clearly outlined the steps required to build a business and advance professionally. He found that blueprint within Agustin’s organization.Structured Development and AdvancementThrough NCO’s Enterprise, Crump entered a structured sales and leadership development program. The program emphasized direct sales, team leadership, accountability, and operational fundamentals. Within approximately four and a half months, Crump completed the program, demonstrating consistent performance and leadership capability.As a result, he was given the opportunity to open and operate his own office at a separate Florida location. This transition marked a significant milestone, moving Crump from trainee to business owner and manager in a relatively short timeframe.Launching Next Era Management GroupCrump launched Next Era Management Group with a small team of four members. In the early stages, he focused heavily on team development, performance standards, and learning from established leaders. He traveled frequently to other offices, networking with experienced operators and studying best practices in sales execution, recruitment, and leadership.This period of collaboration and observation played a critical role in shaping Crump’s management style. By learning directly from top-performing businesses, he was able to implement scalable systems and avoid common early-stage pitfalls.Within the first few months of operation, Crump’s team consistently completed 100 sales applications for Frontier, demonstrating early operational stability and performance consistency. This achievement reflected both effective team training and the implementation of structured sales processes.Growth and Team DevelopmentSince opening, Next Era Management Group has grown from its original four-person team to approximately 30 team members. The company’s growth strategy centers on internal development, leadership promotion, and long-term retention rather than rapid, unsustainable expansion.Crump has emphasized people management as a core competency of the business. By investing in training, mentorship, and leadership development, he aims to create opportunities for team members to advance into management roles. This approach aligns with his belief that sustainable business growth is built through people rather than short-term performance metrics.Long-Term Goals and the Motivation Behind Crump’s Rigor and DisciplineAt the core of Crump’s entrepreneurial journey is a personal motivation rooted in family and stability. His stated “why” for being in business is to build a future that allows him to provide for his eventual family while maintaining flexibility and long-term security.This motivation has influenced his leadership style and business decisions, reinforcing a focus on sustainable growth, ethical sales practices, and long-term planning rather than short-term gains. He brings this same energy into every aspect of his entrepreneurial ambitions and personal endeavors. His goals remain most important in building the life he aspires to.Looking ahead, Crump has outlined clear professional and personal objectives. In 2026, he plans to promote two individuals from within his organization into management roles, continuing the cycle of internal advancement that shaped his own career.Within the next two years, Crump aims to advance into a regional consultant role, supporting multiple offices and contributing to broader operational strategy. Over a five-year horizon, he plans to establish a vacation home in the Thousand Islands region of New York, allowing him to remain closely connected to his family while continuing to grow professionally.For more information, visit https://nexteramanagementgroup.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.