Water and Sanitation on Mpumalanga decline in water levels

Mpumalanga records a marginal decline in water levels, while most dams continue to overflow

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS)’s weekly State of Reservoirs report, released this week shows a marginal decline in water levels in the Mpumalanga Province, despite most dams remaining above full capacity and overflowing.

The latest DWS report indicates a slight decline on average dam levels from 100.7% to 100.5% across the Mpumalanga Province. The Water Management Areas (WMAs) also showed small reductions, with the Limpopo–Olifants WMA dropping from 99.4% to 99.3%, while the Inkomati–Usuthu WMA declined from 100.2% to 100.1%.

Water levels also dropped across all three districts of the province. In Ehlanzeni, levels dropped from 101.6% to 101.3%, in Gert Sibande from 100.1% to 100.0%, and in Nkangala from 100.9% to 100.6%.

Most dams in the Lowveld and Ehlanzeni District recorded slight drops in water levels. However, some dams remained unchanged, including Buffelskloof Dam at 100.7%, Longmere Dam at 101.3%, Klipkopies Dam at 100.4%, and Primkop Dam at 103.0%. On the positive, Inyaka Dam saw a slight increase, rising from 101.1% to 101.4%.

Dams that recorded declines in the Lowveld and Ehlanzeni District include Blyderivierpoort Dam, which dropped from 102.4% to 101.8%, Ohrigstad Dam from 100.3% to 100.2%, Driekoppies Dam from 102.0% to 101.2%, Witklip Dam from 101.6% to 101.3%, Kwena Dam from 101.6% to 101.3%, and Da Gama Dam from 100.8% to 100.3%.

In the Gert Sibande District, dam levels showed a mixed trend. Dams that recorded increases include Nooitgedacht Dam from 98.5% to 99.6%, Jericho Dam from 100.9% to 101.6%, and Morgenstond Dam from 100.1% to 100.7%. The Heyshope Dam remained unchanged at 100.5%. Dams that recorded declines include Grootdraai Dam from 102.1% to 101.5%, Vygeboom Dam from 100.9% to 100.0%, and Westoe Dam from 86.1% to 85.8%.

The Nkangala District also showed mixed results, with Witbank Dam rising from 97.7% to 97.9% and Middelburg Dam increasing from 98.0% to 98.6%. On the decline, Loskop Dam saw a slight decrease from 101.2% to 101.1%, and Rhenosterkop/Mkhombo Dam declined from 102.5% to 101.4%.

DWS stresses the need for heightened caution around rivers and dams, urging the public to prioritise safety as water levels remain high and dams continue to overflow. The Department also calls on the public to respect floodlines and warns against constructing buildings on floodplains, as these areas are highly vulnerable to flooding when water bodies spill over.

Despite overflowing dams, South Africa remains a water-scarce country, making water conservation essential for a sustainable and reliable supply.

Enquiries:

Spokesperson

Wisane Mavasa

Cell: 060 561 8935

Themba Khoza

Cell: 066 301 6962

#ServiceDeliveryZA