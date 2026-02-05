Minister Siviwe Gwarube marks World Read Aloud Day in Limpopo, 4 Feb
The Minister of Basic Education, Ms Siviwe Gwarube, MP and Limpopo Education MEC Ms Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya will tomorrow, Wednesday 04 February, in partnership with Nali’Bali lead South Africa’s national commemoration of World Read Aloud Day (WRAD) in Limpopo. The event forms part of the Department’s National Literacy Programme and will be hosted in partnership with the Limpopo Department of Education, further amplifying the importance of reading and language development in early learning.
Members of the media are invited to attend and will be afforded interviews as follows:
Date: Tomorrow, Wednesday, 04 February 2026
Venue: Ratang Bana Creche, Makanye Village, Mankweng, Limpopo
Time: 11h00 am
Key participants:
- Minister of Basic Education, Ms Siviwe Gwarube, MP
- Limpopo MEC for Education
- Nali’bali representatives
