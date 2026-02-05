SASSA briefs media on latest social grants reviews, 5 Feb

Members of the media are invited to a media briefing to be led by the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) CEO, Mr Themba Matlou, to give an update on social grants reviews and other initiatives undertaken to improve social grants systems.

Since the beginning of the 2025/2026 financial year, SASSA intensified its social grants reviews to determine the eligibility of targeted beneficiaries. This was to determine whether these beneficiaries still qualify to receive social grants and if their current financial circumstances are still the same as when they qualified at the time of application.

To this end, SASSA has suspended and lapsed social grants of targeted beneficiaries who were found to not have disclosed important information at the time of application or after their grants were approved.

Members of the media are invited to attend the media briefing as follows:

Date: Thursday, 05 February 2026

Venue: Imbizo Media Centre, 120 Plein Street, Parliament, Cape Town

Time: 11:30

For media confirmation, please contact Maduvha Maseda on 071 134 6357 or Nothando Tshabalala on 076 859 0648.

For more information, contact SASSA Spokesperson Mr. Paseka Letsatsi on 082 883 9969 or PasekaL@sassa.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates