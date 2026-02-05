Minister Dean Macpherson addresses Cape Town Press Club, 5 Feb

The Minister of Public Works & Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, will on Thursday, 5 February 2026, address the Cape Town Press Club on the institutional challenges and governance failures he encountered upon entering the department in July 2024, and the work undertaken since then to restore accountability and improve infrastructure delivery.

In his address, Minister Macpherson will reflect on efforts to reform the built environment sector as well as recent political developments.

Members of the media are invited to attend as follows:

Date: Thursday, 5 February 2026

Time: 13:00

Venue: 6 Spin St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town, 8000

Google Maps link: https://maps.app.goo.gl/upTu6mpGm889YXUBA

Enquiries:

James De Villiers

Spokesperson to the Minister

Cell: 082 766 0276

#GovZAUpdates