Minister Dean Macpherson addresses Cape Town Press Club, 5 Feb
The Minister of Public Works & Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, will on Thursday, 5 February 2026, address the Cape Town Press Club on the institutional challenges and governance failures he encountered upon entering the department in July 2024, and the work undertaken since then to restore accountability and improve infrastructure delivery.
In his address, Minister Macpherson will reflect on efforts to reform the built environment sector as well as recent political developments.
Members of the media are invited to attend as follows:
Date: Thursday, 5 February 2026
Time: 13:00
Venue: 6 Spin St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town, 8000
Google Maps link: https://maps.app.goo.gl/upTu6mpGm889YXUBA
Enquiries:
James De Villiers
Spokesperson to the Minister
Cell: 082 766 0276
#GovZAUpdates
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.