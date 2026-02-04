Abhi Potturu Marks First Year of Management at Eternal Management Group, NY

Abhi Potturu completes his first year of leading Eternal Management Group, growing a 30+ person New York office and achieving 1,965 sales in Q4 2025.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Abhi Potturu is completing his first year of managing Eternal Management Group after opening a New York office in early 2025. Over the past year, Potturu has overseen significant team expansion and delivered measurable results through a telecommunications partnership.During his first twelve months of leadership, the office grew to more than 30 team members and achieved strong quarterly performance, including 1,965 sales from September through December 2025.The team’s output also earned an invitation to the client’s High Rollers Club, recognizing the office’s production during the campaign.From Medicine to Business OwnershipFor Potturu, the medical track represented a long-term commitment, often requiring 7-12 years of schooling and plenty of financial burden. He recognized that the timeline and cost associated with pursuing medicine could result in hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt before reaching independence.In contrast, he became interested in a business model that would allow intensive training to take place over a much shorter period. Potturu saw that within 7-12 months of development, individuals could begin progressing toward leadership and ownership, rather than spending years in school while accumulating debt.This realization reshaped his career focus and opened the door to a different professional path.Discovering the Industry Through a Summer InternshipPotturu’s introduction to the business came when he found Adam Cole’s office and joined the team for a summer internship. That experience became a defining moment in his career trajectory.During the internship, he was drawn to the fast-paced environment and the performance-based structure. He observed how quickly individuals could advance through training and into leadership roles. The competitive nature of the office culture also stood out as a motivating factor: an environment where results were clearly measured, and growth was earned through execution.Potturu has credited that internship experience with helping him understand the long-term potential of the business and solidifying his decision to pursue it fully.Opening a Business in New YorkIn early 2025, Potturu opened his own business in New York, stepping into his first year of management with clear goals around financial independence and team development.Within his first year, he has been able to save $200,000. It reflected the progress he has made in building stability as he scales his operation.At the same time, Potturu focused on expanding his office culture and internal structure. Through a successful partnership with a telecommunications client, he grew the office to more than 30 team members, creating a foundation for continued development and performance.Delivering Measurable Client OutcomesFrom September through December 2025, Potturu’s team completed 1,965 sales in a single quarter. That production generated approximately $8.84 million in total revenue for their telecommunications client during that period.The quarter’s performance also earned the team an invitation to the client’s High Rollers Club, recognizing the office’s output and consistency during the campaign.These results marked a significant milestone in Potturu’s first year of management, demonstrating both internal growth and measurable external impact.Continued Leadership DevelopmentLooking ahead, Potturu has set clear goals for his next stage of growth within Eternal Management Group. Among his priorities is earning recognition at R&R, an industry event where business owners and emerging leaders are acknowledged for their performance and achievements. Potturu is working towards receiving the Rookie Manager of the Year award, reflecting the progress made during his first year of management.In addition, Potturu is focused on continued advancement within the organization, with the goal of being promoted to Regional Consultant in the near future. This next step would allow him to support broader office development, mentor other emerging leaders, and contribute at a higher level as the organization continues to expand.Looking AheadAs he completes his first year in management at Eternal Management Group, Abhi Potturu’s journey reflects a shift from a traditional career path toward leadership and business ownership in a performance-driven environment.With a growing team, strong client outcomes, and early financial milestones already achieved, Potturu enters the next phase of management focused on continued development, expanded leadership, and long-term opportunity within the organization.

