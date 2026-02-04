SSI Diagnostica Group acquires US-based multiplexing company to strengthen portfolio for vaccine development and QC

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SSI Diagnostica Group, a global company specializing in testing solutions for infectious diseases, has announced the acquisition of InDevR, a Colorado-based provider of advanced multiplexed solutions for vaccine testing and quality control. The addition strengthens SSID Group’s leadership in pneumococcal vaccine QC testing with nextgeneration multiplexing assays and enhanced customization capabilities. InDevR will advance the Group’s offering by adding recognized expertise in influenza and mRNA vaccine QC testing. Overall, the acquisition is a natural continuation of SSI Diagnostica Group’s M&A strategy to expand its global footprint and portfolio offerings.SSI Diagnostica Group has two complementary portfolios with both Life Science and In Vitro Diagnostics. The company serves three main application areas: vaccine development, disease surveillance, and diagnostic testing.Earlier in 2025, SSID Group expanded its In Vitro Diagnostics offering through the acquisition of Gulf Coast Scientific, adding urea breath testing to an already established testing portfolio for H. pylori. This allowed SSID Group to increase its ability to meet changing and diverse clinical needs. With the acquisition of InDevR, SSID Group now accelerates growth of the Life Science Solution segment. “Today, vaccine developers face an increasingly complex landscape, as new disease variants emerge and multiplexing becomes more important. By combining our existing leadership in vaccine testing with InDevR’s closed multiplexing system and its analytical software capabilities, we are well-positioned to address emerging needs, helping our customers scale and future-proof their vaccine pipelines”, says Christina Lindved, CEO of SSI Diagnostica Group.Kathy Rowlen, CEO of InDevR adds: “From our earliest discussions, it was clear that SSID Group was an excellent fit to advance what we have built and to provide comprehensive support for our global biopharma customers. Becoming part of the company enables us to accelerate our impact so that we, together, can bring a powerful, integrated portfolio to the global vaccine and surveillance markets”.InDevR’s expertise in multiplexing aligns closely with SSID Group’s strategy to offer end-to-end solutions in both Life Science and In Vitro Diagnostics. “We remain committed to scaling SSID Group to meet evolving demands of our customers”, says Nachum (Homi) Shamir, Chairman of the board in SSID Group, who continues: “Both organic growth and targeted acquisitions will continue to be important levers as we strengthen our global position as a leading infectious disease partner”. Adding InDevR’s multiplexing technology, expertise in influenza vaccines, and engineering innovation serves SSID Group’s company mission: Empowering healthcare professionals to prevent, monitor, and diagnose infectious diseases, and enabling better treatment outcomes for patients.About SSI Diagnostica Group:SSID Group is a global company with ~600 employees, specializing in infectious disease solutions for gastrointestinal, respiratory, and bloodborne diseases. With its two complementary portfolios in Life Science and In Vitro Diagnostics, the company serves three main application areas: vaccine development, disease surveillance, and diagnostic testing. SSID Group has scientific roots dating back to the early 1900s. The Group employ staff and operate offices in Denmark, the United States, and China, ensuring proximity to their customers and patients across all continents.About InDevR:InDevR is a global leader in progressive new analytical technologies that enableaccelerated development and manufacturing of vaccines and other biotherapeutics. Key products include the VaxArrayPortfolio of game-changing multiplexed potency assays for vaccines and the CypherOne System for digital imaging and automated interpretation of hemagglutination assays.

