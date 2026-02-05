Phoenix Medical Assistant School to Open Tempe Campus This Spring in the East Valley

Phoenix Medical School Texan Allergy LLC

Phoenix Medical Assistant School will open a new Tempe campus this spring, offering affordable, hands-on medical assistant training.

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phoenix Medical Assistant School is proud to announce the upcoming spring opening of its new Tempe campus, expanding access to career-focused medical assistant education for students across Arizona’s East Valley. The program is designed to provide an accelerated, hands-on pathway into healthcare through practical, real-world training.Kendra Bradshaw, Program Manager, added, “This program is designed to give students the confidence and skills they need to succeed in healthcare. We’re excited to bring this opportunity to Tempe and support students as they take the next step toward rewarding medical careers.”The new campus will be located at 1006 E Guadalupe Rd, Tempe, AZ, and will offer a 18-week medical assistant program that blends online coursework with in-person lab training and clinical experience inside an active healthcare practice. Graduates will be prepared to pursue certification and begin entry-level roles in clinics, physician offices, and outpatient healthcare settings.Phoenix Medical Assistant School has partnered with Texan Allergy LLC (Aspire Allergy & Sinus – Tempe) to provide students with hands-on training in a real clinical environment. Through this partnership, students will gain experience in patient intake, allergy testing support, clinical procedures, and day-to-day healthcare operations under the guidance of experienced professionals.“Opening campuses in high-growth areas like Tempe allows us to meet healthcare workforce demand while expanding access to affordable education,” said Chris Lofton, CEO of Zollege . “Our hands-on training model ensures students graduate ready to contribute from day one.”About Phoenix Medical Assistant School – Tempe Phoenix Medical Assistant School provides hands-on medical assistant education designed to prepare students for certification and long-term success in healthcare. The 10-week program combines online instruction, in-person lab training, and clinical experience to help students graduate confident and workforce-ready.Phoenix Medical Assistant School – Tempe is located at 1006 E Guadalupe Rd, Tempe, AZ.About Texan Allergy LLC (Aspire Allergy & Sinus – Tempe)Texan Allergy LLC, operating as Aspire Allergy & Sinus – Tempe, provides specialized allergy and sinus care focused on personalized treatment and patient-centered service. The clinic is committed to improving quality of life for patients while supporting the education and training of future healthcare professionals.About ZollegeFounded in 2010 by Dr. Ince, Zollege partners with healthcare professionals nationwide to operate more than 140 medical and dental assistant campuses. Each year, thousands of students graduate debt-free and begin rewarding careers in healthcare. Through hands-on training and local partnerships, Zollege supports workforce development and student success across communities nationwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.