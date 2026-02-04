Five Books. One Warning. Autistic Author Challenges Global Work Culture Ahead of World Autism Day

A bold international intervention challenges how modern work culture drives autistic burnout, exclusion, and untapped human potential

READING, UNITED KINGDOM, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As governments and employers worldwide grapple with rising burnout and mental ill-health, autistic author, artist and advocate Mahlia Amatina is launching a major five-book series on autism and work, timed with World Autism Day (2 April), to confront what she describes as a global employment crisis affecting autistic people.The scale of the problem is stark. In the UK - where around 1 in 70 people are autistic (approximately 1 million people) - only around three in ten working-age autistic people are in employment, compared with around half of all disabled people and eight in ten non-disabled people. Autistic people also face one of the largest pay gaps of any disability group, earning on average about a third less than non-disabled peers, and highly qualified autistic graduates are far more likely to be unemployed than their non-disabled counterparts.Despite years of corporate inclusion initiatives, autistic people continue to experience disproportionately high unemployment, underemployment and workplace burnout. Many who do access work face chronic masking, sensory overload, misunderstanding and mental health decline. Others are excluded altogether.Amatina’s five interlinked guidebooks - written from lived experience and grounded in emerging research - expose what modern workplaces systematically get wrong about autism. The series reframes autistic burnout not as a personal failing, but as the predictable outcome of environments that were never designed for autistic nervous systems, communication styles, or sensory needs.“This is not a motivational book launch,” Amatina says. “It’s an intervention. Autistic people are burning out, disappearing from workplaces, and being quietly harmed by systems that call themselves inclusive. We cannot keep asking autistic people to adapt to environments that are fundamentally inaccessible.”The series explores autistic burnout, masking, invisible discrimination, and workplace trauma, while offering compassionate, practical frameworks for change. It speaks both to autistic people navigating work, and to the managers, HR teams, and organisations responsible for designing it.Launching on World Autism Day, the project aims to spark an international conversation about autism, employment, and systemic responsibility - shifting the focus from “fixing autistic people” to redesigning work itself.About Mahlia AmatinaMahlia Amatina is an autistic author, artist and advocate focused on autism, employment, and burnout. Her work combines lived experience with professional practice to challenge how modern work culture excludes autistic people, and to advocate for genuinely accessible, human-centred workplaces.Media enquiries, interviews, and review copies:mahliaamatina@gmail.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.