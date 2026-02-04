Ascension Management Group Announces Launch in Lexington, KY

Ascension Management Group launches in Lexington, KY, delivering direct sales and marketing solutions led by multi-industry founder Andrew Burris.

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ascension Management Group , a dynamic direct sales and marketing firm, today announces its official launch in Lexington, Kentucky, marking a strategic expansion into one of the Bluegrass State’s fastest-growing markets. With a foundation built on extensive experience in creative industries, digital growth strategies, and consumer engagement, Ascension Management Group is poised to help local and regional businesses strengthen market presence and accelerate growth through high-impact direct marketing and outreach initiatives.Founded by Andrew Burris, Ascension Management Group draws on a diverse journey spanning multiple sectors and geographies, including Kansas, Houston, and now Lexington. Burris’s career has uniquely blended creative and professional disciplines, positioning him to lead the company with a broad perspective on business development and marketing effectiveness.Before founding Ascension Management Group, Burris worked in the art industry, where he helped organizations refine and optimize their online presence and brand visibility. These skills now inform the company’s strategic approach to direct marketing and customer acquisition. His early professional experience also includes a background in banking and as a professional DJ. This illustrates a path that defies traditional industry boundaries and underscores the company’s belief that individuals from any background can succeed in direct sales and marketing.Ascension Management Group offers tailored direct marketing services and territory management solutions designed to:• Connect brands with customers through structured face-to-face outreach and engagement models.• Build credibility and trust by ensuring consistent and professional representation for client brands.• Expand market reach with targeted campaigns that align with business objectives and local market dynamics.Located in Lexington, the firm will initially serve key clients across the region, supporting businesses in telecommunications, service industries, retail, and other sectors seeking to expand their market footprint. With plans for further regional expansion, Ascension Management Group also intends to contribute to local economic development by creating job opportunities and career pathways for individuals seeking to build skills in sales, marketing, and business operations.A hallmark of Ascension Management Group’s approach is its inclusive philosophy: success in direct sales and marketing is accessible to professionals regardless of prior industry experience. The training, mentorship, and operational support provided by the company reflect this commitment, enabling individuals to grow within the organization while delivering top-tier service to clients.Ascension Management Group is a direct marketing and brand engagement firm based in Lexington, Kentucky. Founded by Andrew Burris, the company specializes in face-to-face outreach, territory management, and direct sales solutions designed to help businesses grow their brand presence and customer relationships. With a foundation rooted in creative and professional experience, the firm’s approach emphasizes strategic engagement, performance measurement, and local market expertise.For more information, visit https://ascensionmgmtgroup.com/

