Choose Online Ordering Reaches 1.5 Million Dollars in Annualized Online Ordering Transactions Within Eight Months

Choose Online Ordering crosses $1.5M in annualised online order transactions within eight months, delivering 25–30% growth for independent US restaurants.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Choose Online Ordering, a modern online ordering platform built specifically for independent restaurants in the United States, has crossed $1.5 million in annualized gross online ordering transactions within just eight months of going live.

The platform officially launched on April 20, 2025 with Bawarchi Atlanta as its first customer. Between April and December 2025, Choose onboarded multiple independent restaurant locations across the US, driven by a strong value proposition centered on measurable revenue growth and operational simplicity.

Restaurants that transitioned to Choose Online Ordering reported an average increase of 25 to 30 percent in online order volumes within the first 60 days. This rapid uplift highlights the platform’s effectiveness in helping restaurants grow direct digital sales while reducing reliance on high commission third party delivery marketplaces.

Founded by Restaurant Operators and Growth Specialists

Choose Online Ordering was founded by two industry professionals with deep and complementary experience in the restaurant ecosystem.

One founder brings over 10 years of hands on experience operating successful restaurants in the United States. This operational background ensures that the platform is designed around real kitchen workflows, menu structures, and front of house realities rather than abstract software assumptions.

The second founder brings more than nine years of experience scaling and marketing over 100 restaurant locations across the US. This expertise is reflected in Choose’s conversion focused ordering journeys, customer retention capabilities, and growth oriented analytics.

Together, this combination of operator insight and marketing execution allows Choose to address the real challenges independent restaurants face in building profitable direct ordering channels.

Deep POS Integrations for Reliability and Scale

Choose Online Ordering has invested significantly in deep point of sale integrations to ensure accuracy, speed, and ease of adoption. The platform currently integrates natively with Clover and Toast, two of the most widely used POS systems among independent and multi location restaurants in the US.

These integrations enable real time menu synchronization, accurate pricing, seamless order routing to kitchens, and consolidated reporting. As a result, restaurants experience faster onboarding, fewer operational errors, and improved confidence in their digital ordering infrastructure.

With these integrations in place, Choose is targeting the onboarding of more than 100 restaurant locations in 2026, focusing on independent operators and founder led restaurant groups.

Competing in a Crowded Market With a Revenue First Approach

Choose Online Ordering operates in a competitive landscape that includes platforms such as Owner.com, BentoBox, Popmenu, Toast, and Square.

While many of these platforms offer bundled websites, marketing tools, and ordering features, Choose differentiates itself by maintaining a sharp focus on driving tangible business outcomes. The platform is designed to increase order volume, repeat frequency, and customer ownership rather than simply expanding feature lists.

By prioritizing speed to value, clear ROI, and operational fit, Choose is positioning itself as a strong alternative for restaurants seeking control over their online ordering experience.

Positioned for Continued Growth in 2026

As independent restaurants across the United States reassess their digital strategies and look to strengthen direct customer relationships, Choose Online Ordering is emerging as a credible and scalable challenger in the online ordering space.

With strong early traction, proven customer results, and leadership deeply rooted in restaurant operations and growth marketing, Choose is well positioned to expand rapidly in 2026 and play a meaningful role in shaping the future of direct online ordering for independent restaurants in the US.

