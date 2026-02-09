North America and Europe Conventional Aftermarket Steering Wheel Market to Reach USD 320.9 Mn by 2032 at 3.3% CAGR

North America and Europe conventional aftermarket steering wheel market grows from USD 256.0 Mn in 2025 to USD 320.9 Mn by 2032 at 3.3% CAGR.

NY, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The North America and Europe conventional aftermarket steering wheel market was valued at USD 250.1 million in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 256.0 million in 2025 to USD 320.9 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. This market includes traditional, non-electronic steering wheels sold through aftermarket channels for replacement, restoration, and customization purposes. The market primarily caters to owners of classic, vintage, muscle, and utility vehicles that require conventional steering wheel solutions without integrated electronic controls.The growth of this market is supported by the rising average age of vehicles across North America and Europe. Older vehicles frequently require interior component replacements, including steering wheels, due to wear, degradation, and safety concerns. The market is segmented into classic car and vintage vehicles, muscle cars, motor racing vehicles, and utility vehicles. Among these, the classic car and vintage vehicles segment holds the largest market share. This dominance is driven by strong restoration culture and increasing collector interest in older vehicles. Owners of vintage vehicles frequently replace or upgrade steering wheels to maintain authenticity, improve driving comfort, and restore original aesthetics.Muscle cars also represent a significant share, supported by performance tuning and customization trends in North America. Motor racing vehicles contribute through demand for lightweight, performance-grade steering wheels used in amateur and professional motorsport activities. The utility vehicles segment is projected to register the fastest growth, driven by increasing use of older utility vehicles that require regular component replacement and interior upgrades.By Material TypeBased on material type, the market is categorized into wood steering wheels, liquid/PVC (foam) steering wheels, metal flakes steering wheels, wrapped steering wheels, billet steering wheels, and plastic steering wheels. Liquid/PVC (foam) steering wheels dominate the market due to their durability, cost-effectiveness, and wide availability. These steering wheels offer good grip, comfort, and resistance to wear, making them suitable for daily-use and older vehicles.Wrapped steering wheels and billet steering wheels are also gaining traction, particularly among performance enthusiasts seeking premium aesthetics and enhanced ergonomics. Major players operating in the North America and Europe conventional aftermarket steering wheel market include:Autoliv Inc.Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.Joyson Safety SystemsMOMO S.r.l.Sparco S.p.A.Grant Products International, Inc.Exclusive SteeringNRG InnovationsForever Sharp Steering WheelsNardiOMP AmericaColorado CustomLokarGT Performance Products It also examines strategic initiatives such as product launches, partnerships, and expansion activities undertaken by key players.Drivers and RestraintsDriversOne of the primary drivers is the aging vehicle fleet across North America and Europe. As vehicles age, interior components such as steering wheels experience wear and require replacement. This replacement demand significantly supports aftermarket sales. In addition, strong consumer interest in vehicle personalization and interior customization continues to fuel market growth.The rise of restoration activities for classic and vintage vehicles further strengthens demand. Enthusiasts and collectors are willing to invest in high-quality, period-correct steering wheels to preserve vehicle value and authenticity. Expanding e-commerce and online automotive parts platforms also act as growth drivers by improving product accessibility and expanding consumer reach.RestraintsThe increasing integration of electronic and safety features in modern vehicles acts as a key restraint. Newer vehicles are equipped with airbags, multifunction controls, heating systems, and advanced driver-assistance features integrated into steering wheels. These systems limit compatibility with conventional aftermarket steering wheels, reducing potential customer base.In Europe, strict regulatory requirements regarding airbag-equipped steering wheels further restrict non-OEM replacements. Compliance costs and certification requirements also raise barriers for aftermarket manufacturers, limiting product variety and slowing adoption in newer vehicle segments.Regional InsightsNorth AmericaNorth America represents a major market due to a strong automotive aftermarket ecosystem, high vehicle ownership rates, and a large base of classic and muscle car enthusiasts. The U.S. dominates the regional market, supported by a well-established network of specialty tuning shops, restoration centers, and online retailers. Motorsport influence and customization culture continue to drive demand for performance-oriented and visually distinctive steering wheels.The region also benefits from a mature DIY culture, where consumers actively participate in vehicle upgrades and restorations. This trend supports steady sales of conventional aftermarket steering wheels, particularly for older and enthusiast vehicles.EuropeEurope demonstrates strong market potential driven by its automotive heritage and large population of classic car collectors. Countries such as Germany, the U.K., Italy, and France contribute significantly due to active restoration communities and frequent classic car events. The aging vehicle fleet further supports replacement demand.However, Europe faces stricter safety and regulatory standards, particularly concerning airbag systems and vehicle modifications. Despite these challenges, demand for premium, craftsmanship-focused steering wheels remains strong, especially within restoration and personalization segments.Key Industry DevelopmentsRecent industry developments highlight ongoing innovation and strategic expansion. 